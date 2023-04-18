KJ Bolden: 5-star priority target ‘definitely’ plans to give the ‘Dawgs an official visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star safety KJ Bolden. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 safety and the No. 8 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking also places him as the nation’s top safety and the No. 5 overall prospect. ========================================== KJ Bolden has taken a lot of trips to Georgia. It is easy to lose count. The prospect visit tracker on his On3 profile page is doing a solid job, though.

That listing now has him at 12 visits to Georgia. He’s also been to Clemson and Florida five times each. Alabama and Ohio State are at four visits per school. The rising senior at Buford High has used the word “fantastic” a lot to describe the Buckeyes. Bolden said in January at the All-American Bowl that Georgia “feels exactly like home” because every coach and everyone on the staff knows his name. “The vibe you get over there is just immaculate,” he said back then.

Not much has changed. Especially after his weekend visit. Count on him to take at least 13 visits to Georgia. That was one big takeaway from the 5-star safety’s thoughts about his weekend visit to G-Day. That topic came up while discussing the recent ruling about official visits. According to the information available to this reporter, the NCAA will now allow unlimited official visits beginning with the 2025 class.

It will not affect Bolden and the 2024 class. Schools are still limited to hosting just 56 officials. So that recent headline-grabbing policy change won’t change much from the NCAA member school’s standpoint. It will just change the number of options that prospective student-athletes would have. If that was the case for this cycle, would that situation have affected the way Bolden views his officials? “I don’t think it will really change it,” Bolden said. “I’m still trying to be committed by August or September. So I don’t think it will really mean a lot. But I will definitely take some if I’m having strong feelings for a different school.” Bolden is a good case study. He’s visited Georgia so often he knows everything about the school. And he’s been a priority for so long that every visit feels like an official compared to most recruits. He’s also just 50 miles away from Athens. In the past, we’ve seen priority in-state recruits bypass their official visit to UGA. It is easier to make that trip on their own dime. To save that official visit for a more expensive commute.