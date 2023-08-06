KJ Bolden breaks down why he made his commitment to Florida State

KJ Bolden became a public Florida State commit on Saturday night.
He had just been a Seminole for a lot longer than that.
It goes back to his childhood. Family friend Erin Wilson told DawgNation on Saturday night she remembered taking him to his first FSU football camp when he was nine years old.
He told her he was going to play for FSU then. That was well before he saw his football career take flight and soar to being ranked a 5-star, an All-American and seen as the No. 1 safety prospect in the country for the 2024 class.