KJ Bolden breaks down why he made his commitment to Florida State

That glee in his heart whenever he did that FSU chop had remained the same. Bolden posed for hundreds of pictures with friends and family and supporters on Saturday night.

His elbow should be sore in the morning from all the chopping he was doing in those photos.

“I just went with my heart,” Bolden said on Saturday night. “I would just say the Seminoles have always been in my heart since day one. As a kid, just growing up there. I went to every camp that Florida State had. So I just felt like that school was just meant for me.”

Bolden said he made the final decision on Friday night.

“It was probably like last night,” he said after his ceremony on Saturday. “I just had to talk to the man upstairs. You know I thank God for everything and without him I wouldn’t be in this position. I just talked to him and it just kind of felt like this school right here was where he was telling me to go.”

He said his last visit to check out FSU was a major key.