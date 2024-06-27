This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Landon Roldan at North Oconee High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 97 WR and the No. 635 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 100 WR at No. 684 overall.

Landon Roldan is about to go on vacation. So it makes sense that he’d send a tweet early this evening announcing his commitment to Georgia.

He would never be a part of a school ceremony on a hat selection guy. He hates that. Hates the spotlight. The 6-foot-plus, 180-pound rising senior hates everything to do with drawing attention to himself.

But he loves the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 3-star WR with consistent 4.4-speed in the 40-yard dash decided on Georgia today. It makes his grandfather very happy. His grandfather is a UGA alum. His great-grandfather went to UGA. So did his grate uncle.

He commits to UGA today from a family of Bulldogs. Roldan grew up dreaming of attending UGA. He was the one that was always wearing a UGA jersey in the family pictures.

Now, he’s going to be on the other side of that. He’s going to be the one wearing the jersey. He’s going to be the one walking through the “DawgWalk” on Saturdays as a Bulldog getting ready to tee it up in Athens.

Roldan picked UGA over Georgia Tech. Those were the only two schools he took official visits to.

He becomes the 17th commitment in Georgia’s 2025 class. He is now the fourth receiver in the class joining 4-star Talyn Taylor, 4-star Travis Blackshear and 4-star Tyler J Williams.

Check out his junior highlight film below.

