Tennessee
17
Final
31
Georgia
  • New Mexico State Aggies
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    38
  • Murray State Racers
    6
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    48
    Mercer Bears
    7
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    52
    LSU Tigers
    16
    Final
    Florida Gators
    27
    Missouri Tigers
    30
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    34
  • New Mexico State Aggies
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    38
clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Lincoln Keyes: The 3-star junior TE breaks down why he couldn’t wait to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Lincoln Keyes. He ranks as the nation’s No. 20 TE and the No. 390 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ryan Montgomery: Why Georgia’s 2025 QB commit will be all smiles in Athens …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and the No. 100 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Elyiss Williams: Why his high school coach calls the 5-star Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star TE Elyiss Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 30 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Savion Hiter: The nation’s No. 1 junior RB shares why his weekend trip to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior RB Savion Hiter. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 14 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Lagonza Hayward: Does Georgia football still have a chance to flip the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star safety Lagonza Hayward. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 S and the No. 117 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13: Georgia football jumps back into …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media takes note of Sanford Stadium crowd, controversial calls …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Projected CFP rankings: Georgia back in, may be better off missing …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Huge win sees Dawgs, Beck turn the page on an up-and-down season

Bill King
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13: Georgia football moves …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment