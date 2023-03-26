BREAKING: In-state OL target Malachi Toliver commits to Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star OT prospect Malachi Toliver. He ranks as the nation’s No. 74 OT and the No. 916 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the No 67 OT and the No. 896 overall prospect for On3.com.
Malachi Toliver doesn’t pay much attention to recruiting rankings.
Neither does Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels. That’s one of many things that the two Northwest Georgia natives have in common.
“Coach Searels loves Northwest Georgia guys,” Toliver said. “That’s where he played growing up in his day. That’s how he believes he is going to win football games. I definitely feel like being up here is different from being anywhere else in Georgia. It is definitely different football here and I feel like that has an effect on me.”
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Toliver can also look Searels in the eye.
“I try to be that guy on the field that is going to do anything to win the game,” Toliver said. “Give all the effort. I feel like I believe in something that Coach Searels was talking to me about yesterday. He said he doesn’t look at rankings. He just watches the film. He doesn’t care if you are a 3-star or a 2-star or a 5-star. He wants guys that he believes that are fitted for Georgia football. He believes in me and he told me yesterday that he feels like that. He feels that I can help them win championships and I’m going to be a great football player. Especially when I’m there and then after I leave.”
Tolliver also gave the ‘Dawgs some pretty good news when he was in town yesterday. He told Kirby Smart first. Then he told Searels. Searles was much more reserved than the Georgia head coach.
That’s even though Toliver now becomes the first offensive line commitment for a 2024 Georgia class that remains the top-ranked class in the country for the 247Sports Team Composite rankings and the On3.com team rankings.
“Coach Smart said yesterday he’s really locking in on five dudes that can really add to the great front that they already have,” Toliver said. “So me being the first one he was really excited yesterday when I told him that I wanted to commit. It definitely feels special being the first one, but also now I have to go out and get these other guys and recruit these other guys and tell them why Georgia is the place to be.”
The first guy on his grocery list for the 2024 class will be 4-star Walton OL Daniel Calhoun, he said.
“He needs to be a ‘Dawg and that’s all I have got to say,” Toliver said.
Toliver took to social media this afternoon to announce his intention to be a ‘Dawg. The future early enrollee and sports management major is the 11th commitment in this year for the back-to-back national champions.
Check out his junior highlight films below:
Malachi Toliver: What Georgia football is getting in this 2024 OL target
Toliver plays tackle for Cartersville High. He can play both, but he was at right tackle last season. If he had a preference, it would be to play at right tackle.
There is the ability to play across the line for the ‘Dawgs.
“Well, definitely with Georgia I was talking to [Coach Searels] yesterday and he feels like I can play everything also. He feels like I can play at guard and can play tackle. He thinks I am athletic enough to play both.”
This is a down year for offensive tackles across the country. That’s why the always over-analyzed rankings shouldn’t catch that much attention here.
Tolliver is quite strong. Check out his current lifts:
- Bench press: 405
- Power clean: 260
- Squat: 450
Malachi Tolvier: What to pay close attention to here
There are a lot of things to focus on with this commitment. Toliver said that his whole family loves the ‘Dawgs and that he couldn’t even think of the school that finished second here.
“I’m definitely not leaving Georgia,” he said. “Georgia is my home.”
Look for him to take maybe one more official visit instead of the one he was scheduled for the weekend of June 9-11 in Athens.
He’s very motivated to excel for the “Dawgs.
“Definitely play for my family, man,” he said. “I feel like this is what I’m called to do down on Earth from God. I feel like I my family I need to do it for my family. Growing up I wasn’t always the most well-off one and I feel like that I need to make that change in my family line. I’m responsible for that and I feel like I have the power to do that. Especially now going to Georgia.”
“King” also has a mature outlook on what this opportunity means taking his football career to play in Athens.
“I realize this now means I have a great opportunity to play football,” he said. “I know it is not a given, but playing at a place like Georgia now gives me the best possible chance to do so.”
The rising senior at Cartersville was not a long-time silent commitment. He took his fourth visit to Athens this weekend and told the ‘Dawgs on Saturday that he was ready to make the move.
When Georgia offered he was ecstatic, he said it was an offer he was waiting on for a long time. The ‘Dawgs finally extended that offer back in January.
“It made me feel accomplished,” Toliver said. “That boosted my confidence level with them. I was really grateful that they ended up doing it and especially now that I’m going there.”
