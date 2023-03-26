BREAKING: In-state OL target Malachi Toliver commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star OT prospect Malachi Toliver. He ranks as the nation’s No. 74 OT and the No. 916 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the No 67 OT and the No. 896 overall prospect for On3.com. ========================================== Malachi Toliver doesn’t pay much attention to recruiting rankings.

Neither does Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels. That’s one of many things that the two Northwest Georgia natives have in common. “Coach Searels loves Northwest Georgia guys,” Toliver said. “That’s where he played growing up in his day. That’s how he believes he is going to win football games. I definitely feel like being up here is different from being anywhere else in Georgia. It is definitely different football here and I feel like that has an effect on me.” The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Toliver can also look Searels in the eye.

“I try to be that guy on the field that is going to do anything to win the game,” Toliver said. “Give all the effort. I feel like I believe in something that Coach Searels was talking to me about yesterday. He said he doesn’t look at rankings. He just watches the film. He doesn’t care if you are a 3-star or a 2-star or a 5-star. He wants guys that he believes that are fitted for Georgia football. He believes in me and he told me yesterday that he feels like that. He feels that I can help them win championships and I’m going to be a great football player. Especially when I’m there and then after I leave.” Tolliver also gave the ‘Dawgs some pretty good news when he was in town yesterday. He told Kirby Smart first. Then he told Searels. Searles was much more reserved than the Georgia head coach. That’s even though Toliver now becomes the first offensive line commitment for a 2024 Georgia class that remains the top-ranked class in the country for the 247Sports Team Composite rankings and the On3.com team rankings.

“Coach Smart said yesterday he’s really locking in on five dudes that can really add to the great front that they already have,” Toliver said. “So me being the first one he was really excited yesterday when I told him that I wanted to commit. It definitely feels special being the first one, but also now I have to go out and get these other guys and recruit these other guys and tell them why Georgia is the place to be.” The first guy on his grocery list for the 2024 class will be 4-star Walton OL Daniel Calhoun, he said. “He needs to be a ‘Dawg and that’s all I have got to say,” Toliver said. Toliver took to social media this afternoon to announce his intention to be a ‘Dawg. The future early enrollee and sports management major is the 11th commitment in this year for the back-to-back national champions. Check out his junior highlight films below: