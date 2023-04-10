Marques Easley: What the 6-foot-6 ‘bully’ OT target thought of his first Georgia football visit

Marques Easley is about 6 feet, 6 inches and 330 pounds. He’s already got a catchy “Big EZ” nickname.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star OT Marques Easley . “Big EZ’ ranks as the nation’s No. 19 OT and the No. 233 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3 has him as the nation’s No. 14 OT and the No. 207 overall recruit nationally.

He wasn’t sure how he picked up that nickname. It was gifted to him by teammates, he said. If they gave him that because it would be easy to get yards running behind him, they wouldn’t be wrong.

“I’m going by ‘Big Ez’ most of the time now,” he said.

Think of Mark-Ez when you try to pronounce that first name. Then quickly consider an audible. Easley would prefer if we all use an alternative.

“Big EZ” already shows some talent in that arena, too. He’s already shown some skills in grabbing the audience’s attention with a good hook.

Easley also aims to go into communications or broadcasting when his time with his very bright future in football runs his course. Hi

“They’ve all just been called me ‘Big Ez’ since I got there,” Easley said.

Easley said he feels like a priority to the Bulldogs in this cycle. He had been measured with an 83-inch wingspan and those sorts of traits stick out to the back-to-back national champions.

“Coach [Stacy] Searels and coach [Kirby] Smart,” he said. “That’s a good combo there.”

This trip to Athens was his first time seeing the Bulldogs in person. What does he like the best about the ‘Dawgs?

He’s been crisscrossing the country over the last few months. A quick scan of his social media will show trips taken to Alabama, FSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC so far this year.

Walton rising senior OL Daniel Calhoun would be one of those. Calhoun is one of Georgia’s top O-line targets in the 2024 cycle.

“Because I knew that was one of the places I would love to be,” he said. “To set up there for that official. I’m also close with some players around the country that have the same date.”

“Just like my athleticism and my size,” he said when asked about why they are recruiting him hard right now. “You know at Georgia all the offensive linemen you can see them. All big. 300 pounds. 340 pounds plus. That can all move.”

He did pay attention to 6-foot-8 junior NFL prospect Amarius Mims. Mims is currently at the 6-foot-8 mark in spring drills. Weighing in at 340 pounds. It’s been said he only now has 12 percent body fat at that weight.

“Nah, he’s bigger than me,” Easley said.

He visited with his cousin over the weekend. With the official visit set for June, what was this visit all about?

“I just wanted to visit before the official,” he said.

What was his big takeaway?

“It was pretty good,” Easley said. “There were some chill days. Chill meetings. Chill practice.”

His favorite part of the trip was the offensive line meetings. Does he think Searels can bring out the best in him?

“Yeah,” he said. “Just the way he coaches, man. He just coaches with intensity and a fast pace.”

He had an impression of what he thought the trip would be like coming in, but the visit exceeded that. The facilities caught his eye.

He also spoke to a lot of the players on the team when he was in Athens. That was helpful, he said.

“Big EZ” can give an original interview

This game isn’t for the meek of body, heart or spirit. Why does he play football?

“Because I am a bully,” he said. “It is just because I am a bully.”

He just came out with it.

His favorite part about playing football?

“Contact,” he said.

But that answer didn’t last for long.

“My favorite part is seeing parents rage,” he said. “When they see their kid getting beat.”

Check out his junior tape below. There’s clear evidence of what he likes to do between the lines there.

What is his football dream?

“To get to that second [NFL] contract,” he said.

He has two cousins that are already playing college football. They are both cornerbacks. He’s got one on his way to Wyoming and another that is a mid-year enrollee at Michigan.

Where else is “Big EZ” looking to play college ball?

He has yet to take any repeat visits to any schools yet in his process.

“Big EZ” also established his top 10 schools back in March. That number included Alabama, FSU, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

The Tennessee Volunteers are another program to watch here. Easley also set his official visit to Knoxville back in February for the third weekend in June.

He visited The Vols recently as well.

Easley also said he also has an official visit set up in June with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The ‘Dawgs, he said, are recruiting him as hard as anyone right now.

Easley already has his committed date set. That will be on Oct. 22 of this year. That will be the senior night for Kankakee High School. It is about 45 minutes outside of Chicago.

He is going to graduate early in December and enroll somewhere in January of 2024.

“I’m not really looking for anything much,” he said. “Just where I can better my family and where I can make an impact in their offense. That’s pretty much it.”

Most of the recruiters that are after him see him as a left tackle, he said.

The Bulldogs left him with a simple, yet proven, message.

“Nothing really,” he said. “Just work. You have to really work to get what you want.”

There were also those big bodies on the Georgia practice field.

“Those guys looked pretty good,” Easley said. “They look like they could do a threepeat.”

That’s something he also tucked away regarding the 2023 roster and the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Those lose quite a few linemen after this year,” Easley said. “I think like six.”

