BREAKING: 4-star OT Marques Easley makes commitment to Georgia football

When Daniel Calhoun committed to Georgia back on July 5, he said he had one ideal recruiting target in mind to work on.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star OT prospect Marques Easley out of Illinois . He ranks as the nation’s No. 21 OT and the No. 261 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 18 OT and the No. 242 overall recruit.

Calhoun was also mirroring what Georgia line coach Stacy Searels and head coach Kirby Smart must have thought as well.

That made sense. Those two took their officials together on the first weekend of June.

This one came with a bit of misdirection. Easley announced his top three schools back on June 19.

He announced his commitment to UGA just moments ago and that continues a string of four straight days in which the Bulldogs have picked up a 4-star commitment for the trenches in Athens.

Easley was a desirable recruiting target and a battle that Georgia needed to win. Chalk another one up for the back-to-back national champions.

His length and skill set translates to either playing left or right tackle for some more championship-caliber Bulldog offenses to come.

The 4-star OT out of Kankakee High in Illinois ranks No. 261 overall for the 2024 class. He now also becomes the 19th-highest-rated recruit of the Georgia class for this cycle.

It makes sense for the ‘Dawgs to take that many OLs in this class because of the expected attrition coming the way on the offensive line room for Searels. Georgia will very likely lose OT Amarius Mims (2021 class); OG Tate Ratledge (2020 class), OG Xavier Truss (2019 class) and OC Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (2020 class) off this year’s starting OL unit.

Easley said back in the spring that he had been told by the UGA staff that they were expecting to lose up to six OLs after this season.

The fact the ‘Dawgs now have six OL commitments in early July should not be lost on anyone here.

There are a couple of other holdovers on that unit that might also graduate and move on elsewhere on hit the transfer portal after the 2023 season.

The things to know here about Marques Easley to Georgia football

Think of Mark-Ez when you try to pronounce that first name. Then quickly consider an audible. Easley would prefer if we all use an alternative.

“I’m going by ‘Big Ez’ most of the time now,” he said.

He wasn’t sure how he picked up that nickname. It was gifted to him by teammates, he said. If they gave him that because it would be easy to get yards running behind him, they wouldn’t be wrong.

“They’ve all just been called me ‘Big EZ’ since I got there,” Easley said.

Easley also aims to go into communications or broadcasting when his time with his very bright future in football runs his course.

“Big EZ” already shows some talent in that arena, too. He’s already shown some skills in grabbing the audience’s attention with a good hook.

He posted an “I think it may be time to come home” line on his social media after his first unofficial visit to UGA back in Apriol.

Easley picked up his offer from Georgia back on Jan. 31. He then quickly scheduled his first official visit to UGA for that star-studded first weekend in June less than a month later.

Why did he do that way back when?

“Because I knew that was one of the places I would love to be,” he said. “To set up there for that official. I’m also close with some players around the country that have the same date.”

Easley had said all spring that he felt like a priority to the Bulldogs in this cycle. He had been measured with an 83-inch wingspan and those sorts of traits stick out to the back-to-back national champions.

“Just like my athleticism and my size,” he said when asked about why they are recruiting him hard right now. “You know at Georgia all the offensive linemen you can see them. All big. 300 pounds. 340 pounds plus. That can all move.”

This game isn’t for the meek of body, heart or spirit. Why does he play football?

“Because I am a bully,” he said. “It is just because I am a bully.”

He just came out with it.

His favorite part about playing football?

“Contact,” he said.

But that answer didn’t last for long.

“My favorite part is seeing parents rage,” he said. “When they see their kid getting beat.”

What is his football dream?

“To get to that second [NFL] contract,” he said.

He has two cousins that are already playing college football. They are both cornerbacks. He’s got one cousin now at Wyoming and another that is a mid-year enrollee at Michigan.

Easley had his commitment date set for Oct. 22 of this year. That was to be the senior night for Kankakee High School. It is about 45 minutes outside of Chicago.

But then he took his official visit to UGA. He quickly moved up his commitment timeline to today on the Sunday his official visit wrapped up. That was a key tell for just how well that official visit to UGA actually went.

He will graduate early in December and enroll in January of 2024.

“I’m not really looking for anything much,” he said this spring. “Just where I can better my family and where I can make an impact in their offense. That’s pretty much it.”

Most of the recruiters that are after him see him as a left tackle, he said.

The Bulldogs have been recruiting him with a simple, yet proven, message.

“Nothing really,” he said. “Just work. You have to really work to get what you want.”

Taking a moment to zoom in on Georgia football recruiting

It feels necessary to make note of the fact once more that Easley is now the 26th public commitment of the 2024 class for Georgia football.

That matches the total of high school signees that the ‘Dawgs took in their entire 2023 singing class. Let’s be aware of that fact while looking at the calendar and seeing July 8 on everyone’s smartphones, smartwatches and desktop or laptop computers.

This recruiting pace that the ‘Dawgs are on right now is unheard of in Georgia football history. But it is not out of bounds after seeing how Georgia football has won the last two national championships and dominated the last two NFL Drafts at the same time.

The facilities in Athens are at the top of the food chain in college football and the academic degree that comes with being a Bulldog is one of the most respected in the nation.

It is hard to not describe these times as anything but great for those that follow the Georgia Bulldogs these days.

Georgia also signed 30 high school prospects with its 2022 class. That was a rise from the 20 future Bulldogs that joined the program from the high school ranks in 2021.

Look for the ‘Dawgs to eventually settle around 30 prospects in this cycle. Give or take a de-commitment or two. That final number will also be influenced by the outstanding seasons held by Bulldogs this fall which call for them to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

The more ‘Dawgs ball out this fall and go pro, the more room it will leave Georgia under the NCAA-mandated 85-scholarship limit.

