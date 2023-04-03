Micah Debsoe: Anchor 2025 OL commit describes an insanely busy spring and the strength of his UGA pledge with ‘Bama looming

Micah Debose returned “home” to Athens over the weekend. It was an important return for Debose. That’s because the out-of-state commitment has seen the recruiting attention intensify from some big-time SEC rivals.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star OT commitment Micah Debose . He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 OT and the No. 39 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Check out the junior highlight reel from the All-American from South Alabama.

Those three programs now realize what both DawgNation and the UGA coaching staff have known for some time: Debose is the type of player that championship offensive lines are made of.

Debose will one day have a letter jacket from Vigor High in Mobile that needs an old-school Dewey Decimal system to catalog his letters.

To reinforce that point, we’ll share what Debose has been up to this spring. We’ve never seen an All-American level OL prospect attempt the schedule that Debose has shouldered this semester.

His favorite part of the visit was the film session. He got to sit down with Searels and go over the film and highlights of some of Georgia’s great OLs and also his own tape.

“It was great I got to catch up with coach [Kirby] Smart and [coach Stacy] Searels and even meet and build a relationship with [new UGA assistant offensive line staffer] coach Manrey [Saint-Amour].”

He also had two visits planned to check out Athens at the same time. The first of those was this past weekend.

Debose did take visits over the last few months to check out those schools, but those were all planned.

The talented OT showed up in Athens for the national championship parade and had seen enough. He committed to Georgia’s 2025 class the very next day.

Debose had been leaning toward UGA for some time prior to committing in January. He had talked about how much he loved the ‘Dawgs with his coaches during his junior season.

With all those other schools looming, was this trip able to reinforce his commitment to Georgia?

His next trip back to Athens will be for G-Day.

Since then, he’s seen Alabama finally offer, and both Auburn and LSU turn up the heat.

Debose even visited Tuscaloosa recently to see everything the Tide thought of him as a potential future anchor for their offensive lines.

‘Bama did not offer him initially. The staff in Tuscaloosa said he was a little “husky” or “heavy” at first but quickly came with the offer after he dropped a lot of weight during his junior season.

The Tide has cranked it up considerably since.

“They are definitely coming hard,” he said of Alabama. “I am not going to say they are making me think about my commitment. I mean they are, but my mind is kind of set on Georgia. I am still building relationships with Alabama and building better ones but I guess you never know.”

Debose said he got in some pretty good one-on-one time with Alabama line coach Eric Wolford on his last visit. Alabama also wants him back this spring for a return visit. That will also go onto his schedule.

The nation’s No. 39 overall prospect also didn’t grow up in Alabama. The Debose family is originally from Ohio. He stated earlier this month right after that visit that he was “definitely still a solid commitment” to UGA.

What makes him say that? Well, there was the feeling of being on campus for the national championship parade and being in Sanford Stadium for the back-to-back national championship celebration party.

“Yeah that and I’ve built really great relationships with everybody there at Georgia,” Debose said. “My recruiting coordinator. O-line coach. Coach Kirby Smart. Yeah, for the last year or so I’ve been having my mind set on Georgia.”

What does Debose like best at Georgia?

“I think at Georgia they will definitely be getting the best out of me,” he said. “And then there’s the completion. I love competition. If you go to Georgia, you are playing the best. Some of the best schools around. I just love the competition and I don’t know I just feel like Georgia is the best option for me.”

The Debose family, he said, also really likes the fit in Athens.

“They love Georgia,” he said. “They like Georgia more than Alabama. Definitely.”

Part of that is they are just more familiar with taking more trips to Athens. He was also impressed by watching the NFL-bound Bulldogs take over the NFL Combine for the second year in a row.

“That defensive lineman Nolan Smith ran a 4.39,” he said. “That was crazy. Broderick Jones did well, too. That was crazy. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Coachspeak: Two very good Micah Debose stories

Markus Cook, his head coach at Vigor, shared a glowing assessment of Debose recently.

He’s known Micah since he was 11. He met Debose while working with one of the middle school feeder programs. To help set up workouts with the future ninth graders at the time.

His mother worked at the front desk at the middle school. Cook was the offensive line coach for the high school at that time.

Debose’s older brother was a rising ninth grader at the time, but she also introduced him to her “baby” Micah. He was already 6 feet, 2 inches and 260 pounds.

And 11 years old.

“I just kept telling her to bring him around,” Cook said. “I kept working with him. When he was in the seventh grade, he was the best offensive lineman in the whole middle school. His eighth-grade year, that was the COVID year, he started about five or six games for the varsity.”

He was the right tackle in 2020. His final game that season called for him to block senior Dylan Handley. Handley signed with Auburn and was the No. 77 player in the class of 2021 that year.

“Micah was the best guy,” Cook said. “We didn’t want to kill the eighth-grade kid’s spirit. It was a playoff game. Win or go home. Micah was the best guy. We had a senior who was a little intimidated. Micah was not intimidated by Dylan at all. He got handled a couple of times, but there were a lot of times where he was a 13-year-old kid holding his own in a real way.”

Debose started at left tackle the whole season for a state championship team in 2021.

“The thing about him is he had something already that all the other kids did not,” Cook said. “And he was so young. You try to protect him. He’s an eighth-grader and he’s just 13 years old. He’s out there with 18 and 19-year-old kids. You try to protect him a little. Not throw so much at him at all.”

“But coming into that ninth-grade year, he had no other choice but to start at that left tackle. He was the best tackle on the team. Midway through that season, he really emerged as our best offensive lineman. In the state championship game, Micah came up and said ‘Run behind me’ and that was the game plan.”

It wasn’t that much of a leap.

“It’s not hard to pour your trust into a kid that does everything you tell him to do and he does it right,” Cook said. “That comes in and works. Works extra hard. He says ‘coach is there anything I can do to get better?’ and then says ‘coach am I really as good as everyone says that I am?’ and he’s just not complacent. He wants to continue to get better.”

“He wants to be the number one player in the nation.”

What will it look like when he is finally the oldest player on the Vigor offensive line?

“He is going to look like a grown man playing against little boys,” Cook said. “I’m not going to lie, it looks like that somewhat now. But I am telling you that an 18-year-old Micah Debose is going to be scary. I wouldn’t want to have my child in front of him.”

There’s another story where he split his finger wide open in the second round of that state championship season. It came after he fell walking into the weight room. He tripped and cut his hand. It was a freak fall.

There was blood everywhere.

It was 4 o’clock on gameday. The second round of the playoffs. The starting left tackle was shipped off to get stitches for that finger.

“He got those stitches,” Cook said. “Put a pad on it and went out and played a football game. That was at 14 years old.”

To add to the degree of difficulty here, it was 35 degrees outside. Cook tried to pull him from the game when it was out of hand, but Debose was almost in tears because he didn’t want to come out. He wanted to play the whole game with those stitches.

To prove to himself he could.

“He just loves winning,” Cook said. “He’s the most competitive person that I have ever met.”

Cook says he is a “no doubt” left tackle in college football. That’s because of his feet and how far ahead he is of his peers. He’s still not even 16 years old yet.

Vigor has had some great athletes come through its halls. A lot of players have played at Alabama and Auburn. There was longtime NFL offensive lineman Willie Anderson.

Mitch Davis, one of Georgia’s all-time best LBs, also came out of the program.

Cook played for a Vigor team that went on the road and knocked off a team led by a future Heisman Trophy winner, national championship QB and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. That was Jameis Winston. He is well versed in Vigor football history.

The head coach finally shared a very strong prediction for Debose.

“I do believe that he’s going to play on Sundays and I do believe he may be one of those Vigor guys to be able to put on a gold jacket one day,” Cook said.

To be clear, he was talking about the gold jackets that go to those induced into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Courtesy photo , Dawgnation

Micah Debose: The renaissance man HS athlete

It is very rare for a future SEC road grader OL to compete in track, tennis and soccer during the spring season. This reporter has never heard of it.

Debose believes that soccer players run more than any other sport. It is an odd sight seeing a 300-pound OL on the pitch.

“The other teams say he’s too big when they see me,” Debose said. “But I can definitely move out there. Soccer does get my feet better for football.”

He’s more likely to have two assists in a match than two goals. He spends most of his time in front of the net. That’s another imposing sight with his wingspan.

“I start off playing goalie,” he said. “That also helps me with football. I’m pretty good at that. That’s all side-to-side footwork and reaction time.”

Which sport helps him more with football? Basketball or soccer?

“Soccer,” he said. “For one, you are out there for 90-minute games. Running back and forth. You are out there tired. Especially when you are playing striker or something like that. You have to get the ball to the other end. The other team might be very good so it means a lot of side-to-side moving and a whole lot of running to play that sport.”

Debose has a specific reason for playing all those sports. It wasn’t the classic reason that parents have had over the years. To keep their headstrong boys out of trouble.

“I really enjoy playing sports,” he said. “The thought of sports I just love it. If it is any sport that I can possibly play, I will play it. I even tried bowling until I figured out that bowling would run into football season in the fall.”

The athletic department at Vigor wants its best athletes to support their spring teams. But he found another reason for the triple duty of spring sports during his football off-season.

“I think it helps build and helps feed my work ethic,” he said. “I like to do a lot of working out. Do a lot of running. Just stuff to get me better.”

Soccer is now his second favorite sport.

He didn’t play soccer until the spring of his sophomore year. He might be the first human in history to wait until he was 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds to start playing that sport.

Debose started playing striker this year. But he has made “a lot of saves” as a goalkeeper.

The overall athletic package really stands out. Most of the schools project him to play tackle. How do the ‘Dawgs plan to use him?

“Well, coach Smart has been telling me about the plan and their plan for me,” Debose said.

If we’re being honest here, he was a little bit skeptical of that at first. He does hear a lot of promises and golden speeches from college recruiters.

“But the more I talked to him and the more I talked to Coach Searels I could kind of realized that I could play a big part in their program,” Debose said.

Debose said he doesn’t care where he plays at Georgia. It could be at guard or tackle. Given his broad athletic history, he has every right to feel confident plugging in anywhere.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Debose said. “I know my talents can be used anywhere.”

He’s just not going to play soccer in Athens.

“Hah,” Debose laughed. “If they let me, I might.”

