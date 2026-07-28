This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star commitment Miller Westerfield at Roswell High. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 41 OT and the No. 432 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as a 3-star, rated as the No. 35 OT and at No. 443 overall.

Choosing the right school was a gauntlet for Miller Westerfield.

He was down to Georgia and LSU. The Roswell High senior grew up in a red-and-black family. Georgia had extended a solid offer for a developmental high school OL.

LSU’s offer was even more generous. Truth be told, the Tigers made it closer than it probably should have been.

“LSU was my second choice,” he said. “It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. They did so much for me and my family. It is such a hard conversation to have. There wasn’t like a complete deciding factor. I was like, ‘Well, it is going to be Georgia because that’s what it has always been,’ but it was such a tricky thing. It weighed on me so heavily. I guess I’m just glad it’s over.”

He finally needed to get away. That’s when the Westerfields set off for what should be seen as the family sanctuary. It was a mountain retreat in North Carolina. Secluded from everything. Including wi-fi and cell phone service.

That’s where Westerfield made his decision. The Dawgs have only landed two commitments this month in a dry July. Westerfield was the first of those back on July 10.

When he made that choice, he did it for his own reasons.

Those finally settled on him when he was sitting with his mother back on July 7. Soaking up everything around him.

It came down to family.

“I was never really sure about it,” he said back on July 10. “I just kept second-guessing myself until this past Tuesday. I was sitting there with my Mom outside. I was like ‘I can’t do it’ and ‘I can’t be nine hours away’ and ‘I can’t do that to my family. It has gotta be Georgia’ with it.”

Westerfield, who loves to throw a line into the water, entertained this question: How did Georgia reel in this 6-foot-5, 295-pound bass out of Roswell?

“With everything I saw and all my visits and all that everywhere I saw, it was more of like the conditions,” he said. “As far as everything I had to gain, it was just about the same everywhere I go.”

“Georgia is just, well, I mean, it’s where I grew up. “It is where all my family is. You really never know how long you have with everybody and you really got to take your time and enjoy the people you are around. It was like a perfect storm.”

Consider this recruiting process complete.

“As far as going anywhere else, I’m done,” he said. “I might go and watch a college football game as a spectator. But as far as my recruiting trail, it has ended.”

Growing up dreaming of playing for the Dawgs was a factor. It came full circle when he tried on the UGA gear on his official.

“I mean it was surreal,” Westerfield said. “I’m sitting in rooms I never thought I’d sit in. I’m talking to people I never thought I’d talk to. It is just a lot to take in. I was just really floored by all of it.”

What would the 10-year-old version of himself think of his future with the Dawgs?

“Yeah, he’d be pretty pleased,” Westerfield said.

The Dawgs are getting a mature young person here. Not just a road grader for the OL. Westerfield made a point to personally reach out to the other college coaches that have been recruiting him. He wanted to let them know how much he appreciated the chance to play for their team.

“These coaches and these staffs have done so much for my family for the last few months,” he said. “I couldn’t just leave them hanging dry. I had to show them my appreciation and let them all know how much they meant to me.”

What did the Dawgs land with this commitment?

“As far as whatever they need me to give, I’m willing to give it,” he said. “I don’t really care what position I play. I don’t really care what it takes to get on the field. As long as it gets me there, I’m willing to do it.”

Georgia freshmen OLs Graham Houston and Zach Lewis hosted him on visits. Westerfield really connected with those fellow Peach State OLs.

“Being around them was a really good time,” he said. “They are people who I can see myself with. They are people who remind me of who I hang out with at home.”

“Ty [Johnson] and Colton [Nussmeier] did a really good job, too. With them already being committed, it was really nice to be around people who already knew what they were doing. They were confident in their decision. It helped a lot.”

That trio could wind up as potential roommates.

Georgia regards Westerfield as a guard-tackle combo. He’s big enough to play either position in the SEC. LSU actually saw him playing all five positions across the line, including at center.

Check out his junior film below.

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4-star Roswell High OT prospect Miller Westerfield has committed to Georgia football. He's now the 18th member of the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star Roswell High OT prospect Miller Westerfield has committed to Georgia football. He's now the 18th member of the 2027 class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Catch up with the latest “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special below