This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with Walton 3-star DB MJ Burnett. He ranks as the nation’s No. 39 CB and the No. 370 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite.

Legacies are a tricky thing in recruiting for the Georgia Bulldogs these days.

The Dawgs saw two legacies join the program in the latest cycle in DLs Anthony Lonon Jr. and Carter Luckie. Their fathers signed with UGA in the same recruiting class a generation ago.

The program has also seen several legacies opt to play elsewhere, such as Thomas Davis Jr. and Justice Haynes. 5-star 2027 EDGE DJ Jacobs also recently committed to Ohio State.

It shows more and more prospects who grew up watching their Dad’s team don’t always follow that same path. That’s why it was interesting to see the Dawgs recently offer Georgia Tech legacy MJ Burnett.

The Walton High star is the son of Yellow Jackets Hall of Famer Morgan Burnett. Burnett played 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Green Bay Packers.

Burnett is ranked as a 3-star, but his recruiting has been on a heater over the last 10 days. The fact that he’s picked up offers from Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State, among others, is an indicator that his ranking will trend upward in due time.

Georgia was the first of his recent offers. That offer came on a weekend “Junior Day” visit. The Dawgs jumped in with an offer at a time when it seems like Georgia Tech is not doing everything it can to sign him.

When he visited, Burnett said the Dawgs had him at 6 feet, 4 inches and 198 pounds. That’s an inch or two taller than most of the recruiting industry has him.

“They see me as a free safety,” Burnett said. “As in Georgia’s scheme, they said they see me as a boundary safety.”

That’s a KJ Bolden or a Morgan Burnett-type safety. Burnett said his father’s path inspires him.

“I would say as a kid, always being around the sport, I developed a love for the game,” Burnett said. “Always watching my Dad play. I was like ‘Dang, I want to be in that position’ always being on TV, being where kids can come up and be like ‘I want to be like him’ so I just have a deep love for the game and just want to make it to the top one day.”

Cap Burnett, his uncle, is the head coach at North Clayton. He played at UGA until injuries halted his career. Kirby Smart brought that up on his recent visit.

“He played football with my uncle at Georgia and he recruited my Dad,” MJ Burnett said. “He came up and said what’s up to all of us and we were having a good conversation. He was talking about how he coaches and his coaching style.”

Georgia safeties coach Travaris Robinson actually offered Burnett a scholarship.

“They like my height, my measureables, my range and my ability to play the middle of the field safety,” Burnett said. “They said I’m a true ball hawk and that’s really their leading factors in why they offered me.”

When he visited UGA this month, he left with a strong impression.

“They did show a lot of love,” he said, “The defensive coaches seem very cool. They seem like coaches who can teach you a lot of stuff about your position. They did jump up on the board for sure.”

There’s now a lot to think about with the Dawgs.

“I like the program that Kirby Smart is building,” Burnett said. “The key thing that stuck out to me when they were going through the visit, talking about the school, was that Georgia is key to development. I feel like that is a big part of my recruiting. I want a school to develop me over time so I don’t have to hit the portal.”

“I just want a school to develop me and get my skills right so I can go in the draft and to the league.”

His father has given him his props for his game.

“He does say I have more technique and I’m just an overall better safety than he was at my age,” MJ Burnett said.

This won’t be an easy pull for the Dawgs. He did grow up pulling for the Yellow Jackets.

“But my uncle always used to say that Georgia is the good side,” he said.

Walton High safety MJ Burnett is one of the hottest recruits in the state of Georgia right now. The son of Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Morgan Burnett has picked up recent offers from Georgia, Miami and Ohio State over the last two weeks.

Walton’s MJ Burnett reaches for an interception against Brookwood in the second quarter during the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on August 17, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution) (Jamie Spaar /AJC Freelancer)

The scouting report on MJ Burnett

Burnett is young for his grade level. He’s a true 2027 that never reclassified.

Watching him on tape, he’s rangy and a long strider. He covers ground looking like he’s gliding more than sprinting. It reminds the Walton staff of their former DB Marcus Allen. Allen went on to be a three-year starter at North Carolina.

Burentt has started at free safety for Walton for the past two years. He missed half his junior year due to a broken collarbone, but still picked off five passes in eight games.

“He just makes plays in crucial times,” Walton High coach Daniel Brunner said. “He never lets the moments be too big for him and understands what his role is for his team.”

That broken collarbone came in the same game where he had 11 tackles and picked off three passes against McEachern. He also played receiver for the Raiders. The rising senior finished with nine catches for 171 yards

“I think he’s just a model for what high school football and college recruiting should look like,” Brunner said. “He’s been so steady through this whole process. I really think he’s flown under the radar with as many Power 4 offers as he has. I’ve really felt like he’s going to end up having the pick of the litter and he should.”

“Picking up Georgia was huge. I really think he’s got the ability to play at any level and at any school and get on the field early. He’s obviously got the pedigree with his father, but he’s just so mature beyond his years. He’s physically gotten so much bigger and stronger since our season ended this year. Just a tough and gritty kid. Never makes it about him.”

