This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 3-star Nash Johnson at McEachern High School. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 54 CB and No. 550 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 59 CB and No. 549 overall.

Nash Johnson’s recruiting process has grown contested over the last few weeks. The 3-star cornerback is committed to Auburn but has been the target of a serious push from Georgia over the last two months.

The Bulldogs don’t have a single cornerback commit in their 2027 class. They’ve made that fact very clear to Johnson and his circle.

While Johnson has been listening, he says he’s still committed to Auburn.

That plot’s waistline added some inches last weekend.

Johnson showed up at Sanford Stadium on Saturday as an official visitor for Oklahoma. The McEachern defender was a surprise official visitor in the front row of the West End Zone.

“It went well,” Johnson said. “I didn’t expect it. I thought I was going to feel uncomfortable going there.”

Johnson was not uncomfortable as the Dawgs tried to sell him on being the first cornerback commitment in their 2027 class.

“They made me think on it,” he said. “Made me rethink my options. I’m still committed [to Auburn] and all.”

He’s down to Auburn and Georgia. He’s not considering visits to any other schools right now. The 6-foot-plus, 178-pound corner shared a window into what’s next for him after the official visit.

There could be another trip to Athens.

“I may pull up to a couple more of their games, but right now I’m just focused on my season,” he said. “Getting better. Getting myself prepared for college.”

The Dawgs told him that two of their top corners could leave for the NFL after the season. Johnson said that his relationship with Auburn cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke is what currently keeps him committed to that program.

“That’s somebody I relate to well,” he said. “I can go to him and ask him about things I don’t think I would even feel comfortable asking another coach about.”

Georgia said it will not let up in recruiting him.

“Of course,” Johnson said. “They aren’t going to stop. They’re just going to keep pushing.”

Johnson said to look for him to finalize his decision over the next three months. He said his decision likely won’t be final until National Signing Day in December.

The way the Dawgs played on Saturday was his favorite part of the official.

“They walked over Oklahoma,” Johnson said. “They put the belt on them.”

The 3-star cornerback has lived in Georgia all his life. The home-state tug does appeal to him. The official visit also gave him what he needed to see to consider flipping to the Dawgs.

If that happens, he’s already figured out why he might make that move.

“Really just the standard,” Johnson said. “It’s different. I feel like it’s different from Auburn because the tradition and standard that Kirby [Smart] holds over there, I feel like it is different than Auburn. I feel like they do a great job at pushing their players to be better men.”

“I feel like Auburn does the same thing, too. But I feel like Georgia attacks that a lot harder. That’s how I feel personally.”

Johnson is back in the recruiting process again to seriously gauge a strong push from the Dawgs. Johnson was once committed to Alabama earlier this year.

He chose the Tide in October of his junior year, but decommitted in April. Johnson committed to Auburn in May. Despite not getting his first offers until the summer before his junior year, he’s developed a mature outlook on the recruiting process.

“I feel like it is all a blessing,” Johnson said. “Now, at first it stressed me out a little bit because my recruiting process started late. So it was something new to me. So of course, early on I started getting a lot of offers and stuff; it started to get on me a lot.”

“Then after the season, I started to have to make choices to see where I want to go and take visits. It made me put it all on hold for a little bit.”

Johnson said he’s very close with 5-star McEachern teammate Casey Barner. Barner is a major target for Georgia in the 2028 class.

“I’ve known Casey for a long time,” Johnson said. “He’s actually my cousin. We grew up together. I know him for real, other than how our other teammates look at him and stuff. I’ve been knowing him a long time.”

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

3-star McEachern High cornerback Nash Johnson is currently committed to Auburn. But he took a very hush-hush official visit to Georgia for the Oklahoma game. The Dawgs should be seen as a team to watch in his recruitment moving forward. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

3-star McEachern High cornerback Nash Johnson is currently committed to Auburn. But he took a very hush-hush official visit to Georgia for the Oklahoma game. The Dawgs should be seen as a team to watch in his recruitment moving forward. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Nash Johnson: Why is Georgia football now putting on the full-court press for the flip?

Johnson is naturally gifted. He looks like he fell out of bed running fast.

He’s not a sprinter. He doesn’t have any form or the proper biomechanical technique, but he can just fly.

The senior is on a loaded McEachern defense with 4-star Georgia LB commitment Joakim Gouda. Gouda broke down what the staff in Athens sees in Johnson.

“Everything you want in an SEC corner,” Gouda said. “Rangy. Fast. Physical. He’ll hit people.”

Gouda had not yet spoken to Johnson about the visit, but thinks geography will play a factor even though Auburn is so close to the Metro Atlanta area.

“I think with every recruit in the state of Georgia, there’s the pull about staying close to your hometown, and you’ve got that opportunity there to play for your home state,” Gouda said. “That’s hard for a lot of guys to pass up. I know it was hard for me to pass that up. I couldn’t.”

“I feel like it would be hard for a Georgia kid to give that up. There’s nothing better. For me, I feel like if you’ve got an offer from your home state, you’ve got to play for your home state.”

Barner also shared what stands out about Johnson’s game.

“He’s a technician,” Barner said of Johnson. “He knows what to do in every aspect of the game. He doesn’t talk much. He just gets in the play and gets out of the play. Hits the field hard and then comes off. He’s a real Dawg, bro. His main thing is that he’s a great technician at the cornerback spot.”

Check out Johnson’s early senior film below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

3-star McEachern High cornerback Nash Johnson is currently committed to Auburn. But he took a very hush-hush official visit to Georgia for the Oklahoma game. The Dawgs should be seen as a team to watch in his recruitment moving forward. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

3-star McEachern High cornerback Nash Johnson is currently committed to Auburn. But he took a very hush-hush official visit to Georgia for the Oklahoma game. The Dawgs should be seen as a team to watch in his recruitment moving forward. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Kell wide receiver Ke'Shon Hall (7) is tackled by McEachern free safety Casey Barner (2) and cornerback Nash Johnson (24) late in the second half of a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic football game Wednesday, August. 19, 2026 at Kell High School. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) (Daniel Varnado /AJC Freelancer)

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below