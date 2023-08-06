clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Nathaniel Frazier did something moments ago that just truly made him a significant commitment to the University of Georgia.

It wasn’t solely because he’s rated as the nation’s No. 4 RB and the No. 51 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings scale. Or that both On3 and Rivals consider him to be the No. 1 RB in the entire country in the 2024 class.

Nor was it the fact he has 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters or 21.62 seconds in the 200. Frazier’s 5-foot-11 and 210-pounds and that breakaway speed makes him both a home run hitter and a three-down every down back for the ‘Dawgs.

Frazier had a GPS time of 21.3 seconds on the field last fall for one of the nation’s top 10 high school programs at Mater Dei. That’s the program that recently sent QBs Bryce Young and JT Daniels off to big-time college football, respectively.

The 4-star RB ran for 791 yards and nine scores on just 61 touches as a junior. That was an average of 11.4 yards per attempt, but more than that he did it in a backfield rotation at Mater Dei that includes the nation’s No. 2 RB in the 2025 class as well in Jordon Davison.

That’s proof that he can thrive in a backfield rotation of special talents. That’s what he will be a part of again at Georgia. The ‘Dawgs now have perhaps the fastest RB prospect in the country in Dwight Phillips Jr. and another highly-regarded 220-pound thumper and speed demo in Chauncey Bowens.

Those things are all very good and promising for the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for all services as the ‘Dawgs welcome in their 27th commitment and their 12th top 100 overall recruit to the class. (Side note: The nation’s No. 2 class belongs to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have just seven top 100 prospects on their board.)

Those elements are all huge. Significant data points to mix into the all-encompassing commitment story.

The real big picture here is Frazier’s commitment now tilts Georgia’s overall 2024 class to the offense side of the ball when it comes to the truly elite prospects.

With the Frazier decision on the board, the ‘Dawgs now have:

  • There are four offensive prospects now among Georgia’s seven highest-rated commits in this class
  • There are six offensive prospects now among Georgia’s 12 highest-rated pledges for this cycle
  • There are now 10 offensive prospects from the 18 highest-rated commits for the ‘Dawgs this year
  • There are now 11 offensive prospects among the 19 UGA commitments from among the nation’s top 200 overall recruits on the composite scale.

That next-to-last stat is especially juicy. The ‘Dawgs now have 18 commitments from among the nation’s top 150 overall prospects.

The next-best showing for any other program among that top 150 would be Ohio State’s nine commits among that group. Alabama, Florida and USC would come next. They are all tied with seven prospects committed among the nation’s top 150 overall recruits, respectively.

Georgia’s 12 commitments from the nation’s top 100 is now tied for the best all-time showing for any class under Kirby Smart. That was when Georgia also signed 12 of the nation’s top 100 overall prospects in the 2018 cycle.

That collection of elite talent right there is enough to help DawgNation get over their KJ Bolden headaches from Saturday night.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Nate Frazier: What he brings to the Georgia football backfield

The ‘Dawgs were able to outkick a final group of Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M for Frazier. He also had Auburn, Nebraska, Miami and Tennessee among his final eight schools.

If Frazier maintains just his current ranking all the way to the early signing period in December, he will become the highest-rated RB signee for the ‘Dawgs since Zamir White (No. 9 overall) and James Cook (No. 41 overall) back in 2018.

The All-American RB prospect also joins a collection of ‘Dawgs in this class that have been ranked as the nation’s No. 1 prospect at their position for 2024 by at least one service.

That number includes:

  • 5-star QB Dylan Raiola (Multiple)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV (Multiple)
  • 5-star LB Justin Williams (Multiple)
  • 4-star RB Nate Frazier (Multiple)
  • 4-star TE Jaden Reddell (On3)
  • 3-star P Drew Miller (Multiple)

As stated previously, Frazier is now the third RB prospect in the 2024 Georgia class. Check out what he can do below.

Mater Dei senior Nathaniel Frazier is rated as the nation's No. 4 RB prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. On3 has him as the nation's No. 1 RB per their rankings. (Instagram/Courtesy photo) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)
Mater Dei senior Nathaniel Frazier is rated as the nation's No. 4 RB prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. On3 has him as the nation's No. 1 RB per their rankings. (Instagram/Courtesy photo) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

