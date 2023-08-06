Nathaniel Frazier did something moments ago that just truly made him a significant commitment to the University of Georgia.

It wasn’t solely because he’s rated as the nation’s No. 4 RB and the No. 51 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings scale. Or that both On3 and Rivals consider him to be the No. 1 RB in the entire country in the 2024 class.

Nor was it the fact he has 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters or 21.62 seconds in the 200. Frazier’s 5-foot-11 and 210-pounds and that breakaway speed makes him both a home run hitter and a three-down every down back for the ‘Dawgs.

Frazier had a GPS time of 21.3 seconds on the field last fall for one of the nation’s top 10 high school programs at Mater Dei. That’s the program that recently sent QBs Bryce Young and JT Daniels off to big-time college football, respectively.