Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
What the national media is saying about Georgia football as it enters …
Georgia adds 2 more running backs to availability report before …
Georgia running back injuries force Nate Frazier to show just how …
Georgia football counting on home crowd to make a difference against …
Josh Heupel: Why this Tennessee-Georgia game ‘different than the last …