By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Lagonza Hayward: Does Georgia football still have a chance to flip the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star safety Lagonza Hayward. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 S and the No. 117 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Report: Elite in-state QB Julian Lewis planning to visit Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Julian Lewis. “Ju Ju” ranks as the nation’s No. 5 QB and the No. 31 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: What was it like being on the field in the midst of the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the on-field perspective of what it is like being on the field in the midst of a rare field storm in a Georgia football game.
Jeff Sentell
Tavion Wallace: Why Georgia continues to feel “like a second home” to the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Tavion Wallace. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 LB and the No. 111 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Stephon Shivers: The 3-star Tennessee DL formally announces his Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nation’s No. 49 DL and the No. 485 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
What the national media is saying about Georgia football as it enters …

Connor Riley
Georgia adds 2 more running backs to availability report before …

Connor Riley
Georgia running back injuries force Nate Frazier to show just how …

Connor Riley
Georgia football counting on home crowd to make a difference against …

Connor Riley
Josh Heupel: Why this Tennessee-Georgia game ‘different than the last …

Mike Griffith
