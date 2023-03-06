Nicolai Brooks: The 6-foot-8 plus rising junior looks like the next bigger thing at offensive tackle

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with rising junior OT Nicolai Brooks. He only has a 4-star ranking from Rivals at this time. That will surely change. ========================================== Isaiah Wynn shined brightly for Georgia in the 2017 season. He was a guard that flipped over to tackle because of his football savvy, work ethic and length. He went on to be drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in 2018.

Wynn was the first Bulldog offensive lineman to go in the first round since George Foster in 2003. Andrew Thomas, who was just a freshman then, also flashed in that same season. It made one wonder when Georgia would ever be that good at tackle again, but by then the Sam Pittman and Kirby Smart pipeline was built. Thomas and Isaiah Wilson both went in the first round in 2020. The back-to-back champions have showcased Broderick Jones the past two seasons. He will be a first-round selection in 2023.

Amarius Mims is also now looming. Jones and Mims were projected to be future first-rounders when they signed with UGA as 5-star recruits. Those choices were easy. Jones and Mims were different physically. Just one look at Mims was enough. It made this correspondent think how the Bulldogs would ever find a bigger and more physically imposing tackle than Mims. Nicolai Brooks is now raising his hand high in that conversation. He is a class of 2025 in-state prospect.