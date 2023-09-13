clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Ny Carr: The real change-of-direction to applaud in the dynamic Georgia …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This has the latest with 4-star WR Ny Carr. He’s the nation’s No. 12 WR and No. 59 prospect for 2024 …
Jeff Sentell
Ethan Barbour: Prized 2025 TE goes off on Friday, visits UGA on Saturday …
Sentell’s Intel delivers detailed Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star TE Ethan Barbour at Alpharetta High. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 TE …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: All-American LB Chris Cole commits to Georgia football
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star LB Chris Cole. He ranks as the nation’s No. 6 LB and the No. 56 …
Jeff Sentell
Elijah Griffin: Why the nation’s No. 2 overall junior prospect says …
Sentell’s Intel is all about sharing key Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star DT Elijah Griffin. He ranks as the nation’s No.1 DT and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
PHOTOS: The future of Georgia football was in plain sight with the …
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? This rep shares a chronicle of the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s season-opener 48-7 win …
Jeff Sentell
