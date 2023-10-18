Ondre Evans has been on the move a lot recently. The Christ Presbyterian (Nashville, Tenn.) recruit jumped from an unranked recruit to among the nation’s top 125 prospects in the latest 247Sports rankings.

That’s not the only moving he’s been up to.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior chose today to flip the college commitment he made back in June for LSU to the Georgia football program. Evans now ranks as the nation’s 10 CB and the No. 106 recruit on the pure 247Sports rankings.

He’s also the nation’s No. 15 CB and the No. 152 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle on the 247Sports Composite scale. The move makes Evans the 27th member of the nation’s top-rated recruiting class for the 2004 cycle.

It was a necessary move given the attrition to the defensive back class for the ‘Dawgs since this summer. The ‘Dawgs had seen two of their top 100 DB commits leave the class in that span. They were down to just 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV and 4-star All-American cornerback prospect Demello Jones at the DB spot for this class.

That was quite uncommon for any Georgia football recruiting class. Even given the way the ‘Dawgs loaded up in the 2023 cycle at DB and felt very good about the promise those true freshmen ‘Dawgs had shown so far.

The ‘Dawgs were definitely in it for Evans over the summer but he chose the Tigers.

That didn’t deter Georgia cornerback coach Fran Brown. Brown kept working and plugging per his style when he has his eye on a big and lengthy cover corner prospect that can really run.

Check out some of the senior film below for Evans.

