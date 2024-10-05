This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 5 RB and No. 112 overall.

Ousmane Kromah has just made his college commitment decision. He wanted to share that choice with the world sometime last month, but the Hurricane Helene’s winds and weather last weekend caused him to back things up seven days to today.

It was Homecoming this week at Lee County High School. So that made sense.

It was also the weekend that Auburn traveled to face off with Georgia in Athens. That was fitting given his commitment decision largely came down to those two schools with a little FSU flavor at the end.

When it was time to share his choice, he decided to stick to his homestate roots. Kromah committed to UGA moments ago from a school ceremony over the Seminoles and the Tigers.

What does it all mean? That’s easy to put together with a few points:

Kromah becomes the 22nd commitment in Georgia’s 2025 class. He becomes the eighth top 100 pledge for UGA this cycle, but his decision is not enough to move the program past LSU for the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Dawgs gain their second RB in the class to go along with longtime 3-star pledge Bo Walker.

Georgia can always use more playmakers in the backfield. Kromah’s the sort that already has a 15-minute plus highlight film just through the first six games of his senior year.

The two-sport athlete (🏀) now becomes the sixth-highest rated pledge in the UGA class.

The AJC Super 11 selection is in the midst of a prolific varsity career at Lee County. He galloped for a reported 1,700-plus yards and 23 scores as a freshman in big-boy South Georgia football.

Kromah has already tore through defenses for 635 yards and seven scores this fall. That has sent his career rushing tally over the 5,600 yard mark. If he gets another eight or nine games, he could wind up top 5 all-time in GHSA career rushing yards. He’s already piled up 70 career rushing TDs.

Also a capable receiver, he’s already tallied up 271 yards on 17 catches this fall. That’s 15.2 yards per catch and he’s scored two times. That approach helps save him from the hits between the tackles. It worked well last fall as he finished his junior year with 31 catches for 522 yards (16.8 ypc) and nine TDs. Kromah has said that he knows the Lee County offense well enough to play each position at wide receiver.

The highly-charismatic talent will not graduate early in December because he plans to play basketball for his Trojans. He averaged 5.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game on the hardwood as a junior.

There were times over the last two months when Kromah seemed to be heading to Auburn. He had visited the Tigers two times this season. He also saw FSU last among his finalists. He actually saw both Auburn and FSU after his last unofficial visit to Athens.

When he saw UGA for the Tennessee Tech weekend earlier this year, that trip moved the needle. He got the chance to immerse himself around the team on a home game weekend.

Kromah spoke to the players and felt the love from the coaching staff led by a continuous charge from first-year running backs coach Josh Crawford.

It paid off.

4-star Class of 2025 RB Ousmane Kromah has made his college decision. His decision came down to Auburn, FSU and Georgia. (DawgNation Illustration) /Dawgnation)

Why did Ousmane Kromah choose Georgia football?

DawgNation asked Kromah earlier this season what would be the eventual reason he might choose UGA.

It traces back to that recent game visit, but also to what he learned when he took his official up to Athens back on June 21.

“The fact that I hung out with the players and they actually are like brothers,” he said. “They check on each other and they never go one place from home by themselves.”

How close did this decision turn out to be?

“Oh my gosh,” he said earlier this season. “I can’t even explain it. I think about it every day. One day I was like ‘if this decision don’t come to my head I might just put the names in a hat, shake it up and choose one’ because it is that hard.”

He even said that his private leader would flip back and forth.

“A little bit,” he said. “When I do think about it, it really does. Because I always find something good about each school. There’s really not anything bad about any school that I have. That’s why it is so tough.”

Check out that expansive senior highlight reel below:

What motivates Ousmane Kromah?

Kromah’s mother, Elizabeth Teah, moved her family here from Liberia. She’s a former athlete and a strong woman. Kromah shared a story about when he was still playing soccer for the Liberian national team while she was pregnant with one of his older siblings.

That leads to his very strong “why” for trying to excel at this great game of football.

“It is my Mom,” he said. “For surely. But I hate not being the best at something. That’s the real reason. I want her to have a good easy life for her older years.”

That leads to what he is looking for in his decision.

“Like I said, a family-oriented place where I can feel comfortable,” he said. “And a place where I can feel taken care of.”

When meeting him in person, he’s a bright and charismatic guy.

“I’m a genuine funny person,” he said. “People tell me I’ve got a scary face, like when I have a straight face, but I’m a funny person and I’m just a goofy, fun guy. I like playing football because it is fun more than it can get me out of a situation and into a better situation.”

“Football is like a safe place for me where I can be myself.”

The Dawgs got the win against Auburn on the recruiting trail. Does that bode well for them to win on the field today, too?

