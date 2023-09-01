“It was really a tough spring for us,” Christy Spurlin said. “But these last few weeks God has really flexed his muscle.”

The possibility of a “Godwink” weekend for the Spurlins

“It will be a good weekend,” Christy Spurlin said. “I’m just trying to stay grounded and just be very very grateful.”

She’s pinching herself every day.

If someone is looking for an indescribable moment in the second half, then consider what might happen if the ‘Dawgs get in the red zone with the reserves on the field.

What if the young freshman wearing No. 88 catches a touchdown? Then jogs off and maintains his composure.

Then he stops. Briefly. To point up to the sky.

Nobody will see it if he happens to soak up that wink and quickly wink back, too.

That would be the Hollywood ending. But that’s not reality. The real measure this weekend will come before anything too good to be true.

“Now it is full circle,” she said. “His first game as a Georgia Bulldog. A fan his whole life. Now a player. A scholarship player in the same position as my father. It is just what life is about. It kind of like it reinforces that we are doing the right thing here.”

The “Godwink” will happen before the game.

“I’ve told him to think about all of this and this weekend,” she said. “His first game is this weekend. I said to him ‘Buddy are you excited?’ and he said he was. I want him to slow down. I want him to let this soak in for all different reasons on so many different levels.”

All these firsts. Against the team “Paw Paw” played for.

“When that smoke starts,” she said. “When they starting saying here come the ‘Dawgs and that ‘G’ goes up and then that G bursts and then you run it. I told him ‘Take it all in’ and you need to be very intentional. You earned this.”

“You know your grandfather is up there. Front row seat in heaven. Just smiling from ear to ear. Sitting there with my grandmother. Then he’ll decide if he’s one who goes and prays in the end zone. To think about his rituals and stuff like that. When you think about it, he didn’t really play his whole senior year. He was out almost his whole senior year with an injury to his labrum.”

That connection between a grandfather and his grandson will be on everyone’s mind. Christy Spurlin will be in the stands trying to hold herself together.

“He has my Dad’s jersey in his room,” Christy Spurlin said. “He has my Dad’s scrapbook. He has all my Dad’s football stuff.”

Godwinks. Everywhere.

Not just the one that Hollywood would script up.

It won’t be wrong to root for as many of those as possible for the Spurlins on Saturday.

The Spurlin family will have a special weekend up ahead for the UT-Martin game. Spurlin, a freshman TE at UGA, is the grandson of the late Richard Whitfield. Whitfield played at UT-Martin and is a part of their athletic Hall of Fame. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

