BREAKING: 3-star Georgia DL prospect Quintavius Johnson Jr. commits to Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star DL Quintavius Johnson Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 54 DL and the No. 535 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 51 DL and the No. 567 overall recruit.
==========================================
Georgia decided to add a 3-star under-the-radar gem to the nation’s top-rated signing class on Wednesday evening.
Quintavius Johnson Jr. worked out in Athens on Wednesday, earned the offer and wasted no time in committing to the back-to-back national champions.
The 3-star DL from Mays High School in Atlanta becomes the first prospect from that program to commit to Georgia since Kirby Smart took over in Athens.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound rising senior just took an official visit to UGA earlier this month.
(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)