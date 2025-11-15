Texas has never traveled to Athens to face Georgia. The Longhorns have played the Bulldogs in Atlanta twice, but never inside Sanford Stadium. This game sets up as the last big home game recruiting weekend of the 2025 season.

That’s reason enough for a Texas-sized list of recruiting visitors to make their way to Sanford Stadium. The lights on that stage get a little brighter with the stakes that it will be the No. 5 Bulldogs facing the No. 10 Longhorns from the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Saturday night.

With that, there’s only one real way to describe the strength of this list in the way that the former stakeholders in the Big 12 and Southwest Conferences would understand:

All hat, all 5-star cattle.

The Dawgs are bringing in their elite herd of recruiting visitors to see their final SEC home game of the season. While DawgNation.com tracked the RSVPs this week, there’s a strong group expected in town that might seem a little overwhelming given the depth of a list that includes:

QBs ranked No. 1 nationally in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes

There are 11 recruits expected who have earned a 5-star ranking

Six prospects ranked No. 1 overall nationally for their positions

21 Georgia football commits across the 2026 and 2027 cycles

26 recruits ranked among the nation’s top 100 prospects

Commitment watch for a few select prospects this weekend

The majority of recruiting interest is expected to occur across the 2027 and 2028 cycles.

There will be a massive concentration of elite QB and RB targets at Saturday’s game. Georgia will host the following elite signal callers on Saturday:

5-star commit Jared Curtis (Consensus No. 1 QB prospect in 2026 across all services)

5-star junior Elijah Haven (No. 1 QB prospect in 2027 for Rivals.com)

4-star junior Colton Nussmeier (No. 9 QB for 2027)

5-star sophomore Jayden Wade (Consensus No. 1 QB prospect in 2028 across all services.)

5-star sophomore Niemann Lawrence (Nation’s No. 3 QB for 2028)

Wade will be an intriguing visitor to watch on Saturday. His last college visit was for the Alabama game earlier this year. He’s back in Athens again for the Texas game and will announce his college commitment less than 24 hours later on Sunday.

Georgia appears to be the trendy pick for Wade, too.

There will also be four RB recruits ranked among the nation’s top 200 overall prospects in the 2027 and 2028 classes, including the nation’s No. 1 overall junior RB prospect in 5-star Kemon Spell out of Pennsylvania. The recent Penn State commitment has been trending to Notre Dame since he backed off that pledge, but he’s going to give UGA a good look this weekend.

Who else is expected to be in the west end zone stands for the game? Check out DawgNation’s compiled guest list below. (All rankings derived from the 247Sports Composite rankings.)

Paulding County senior IOL Tyreek Jemison is expected in town for the first of two back-to-back visits for the Texas and Charlotte games. Jemison maintains he’s down to Ole Miss and Georgia. Jemison is the No. 1 remaining top target for DawgNation on the weekly “Before the Hedges” recruiting show.

The one-time Kentucky commit said the schools were still “neck and neck” in the race for his decision. The 3-star will take his official visit next weekend for the final home game of the regular season.

“After the official visit, I will know 100 percent which one I want to go to,” he said. “For sure.”

Jemison passed up another visit back to Oxford for the Florida game this weekend to be in Athens today.

“It is still pretty close,” Jemison said. “With how hard both schools have been recruiting me and showing me love and stuff, it has been pretty even.”

Georgia legacy DJ Jacobs is also expected in town. The 5-star is rated as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE for the 2027 cycle. Jacobs will be joined by his younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, on Saturday night. Jacobs is the nation’s No. 11 DL recruit for the Class of 2028. The brothers have said that they plan to attend the same college.

Based on what we’ve been hearing, we expected the weekend to yield multiple commitments.

2026 recruiting targets

Rank Player From Overall 4-star LB Ellijah Littlejohn (Penn State) Charlotte, NC No. 386 3-star S Blake Stewart Atlanta, GA No. 432 3-star IOL Tyreek Jemison Dallas, GA No. 580 3-star LB Terrence Penick (Coastal Carolina) Snellville, GA No. 1705

2027 recruiting targets

Rank Player Resides Overall 5-star Kennedy Brown (No. 2 OT) Houston, TX No. 4 5-star Kemon Spell (No. 1 RB) McKeesport, PA No. 7 5-star DJ Jacobs (No. 1 EDGE) Roswell, GA No. 8 5-star Nick Lennear (No. 4 WR) Miami, FL No. 24 5-star Elijah Haven (No. 2 QB) Baton Rouge, LA No. 26 4-star Kamarui Dorsey (No. 5 S/Texas A&M) Hampton, GA No. 41 4-star Jaxon Dollar (No. 3 TE) Denver, NC No. 55 4-star KJ Green (No. 7 EDGE) Stone Mountain, GA No. 62 4-star Joshua Sam-Epelle (No. 8 OT) Douglasville, GA No. 69 4-star Jaden Upshaw (No. 14 WR) Leesburg, GA No. 78 4-star Elijah Hutcheson (No. 9 OT) Rabun Gap, GA No. 81 4-star Andrew Beard (No. 5 RB) Bogart, GA No. 84 4-star Ja’Bios Smith (No. 6 LB) Swainsboro, GA No. 97 4-star Colton Nussmeier (No. 9 QB) Flower Mound, TX No. 103 4-star Seth Tillman (No. 11 DL) Rock Hill, SC No. 111 4-star Jerrry Outhouse, Jr. (No. 11 S) Fort Worth, TX No. 116 4-star Tramond Collins (No. 7 ATH/Florida) Cottondale, FL No. 128 4-star Noah Glover (No. 9 LB) Haymarket, VA No. 185 4-star Quinton Cypher (No. 11 LB) Raleigh, NC No. 191 4-star Marquis Bryant (No. 20 S) Rolesville, NC No. 196 4-star Kennedy Green III (No. 22 S) Douglasville, GA No. 213 4-star Adryan Cole (No. 26 S) Douglasville, GA No. 242 4-star Grant Haviland (No. 15 TE) Milton, GA No. 264 4-star Kadin Fife (No. 32 DL) Summerville, GA No. 280 4-star Sean Green (No. 36 WR) Kingsland, GA No. 282 4-star Cole Crawford (No. 19 LB) Cartersville, GA No. 297 4-star Santana Harvey (No. 34 DL) Lakeland, FL No. 307 4-star Jarrell Chandler (No. 31 S) Knoxville, TN No. 319 3-star Ian Walker (No. 21 IOL) Pennington, NJ No. 360 3-star Bobby Coleman, Jr. (No. 28 QB) Phenix City, AL No. 389 3-star Jordan Christie (Ga. Tech/No. 51 WR Ellenwood, GA No. 401 3-star Brodie Campbell (No. 30 QB) Newman, GA No. 421 3-star Nigel Newkirk (No. 33 RB) Gainesville, GA No. 423 3-star Jacob Burns (No. 46 OT) Rabun Gap, GA No. 518 3-star Noah Parker (No. 45 RB) Montezuma, GA No. 566

2028 recruiting targets

Rank Player Resides Overall 5-star Jayden Wade (No. 1 QB) Brandenton, FL No. 4 5-star Casey Barner (No. 2 S) Powder Springs, GA No. 17 5-star Gaige Weddle (No. 1 ATH) San Diego, CA No. 27 5-star Neimann Lawrence (No. 3 QB) Miami, FL No. 28 4-star Tahmere Brown (No. 4 RB) Pennington, NJ No. 42 4-star Kevin Hartsfield (No. 5 ATH) Covington, GA No. 61 4-star Deshawn Simmons (No. 4 LB) Fort Walton Beach, FL No. 69 4-star Trace Hawkins (No. 7 QB) Calhoun, GA No. 86 4-star Dawson Jacobs (No. 11 DL) Roswell, GA No. 108

Georgia commitments