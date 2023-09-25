Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star QB commit Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 QB and the No. 131 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 11 QB and the No. 148 overall recruit.

There was one time in a game last year when Ryan Puglisi launched a ball that covered 78 yards.

“I threw one 78 but it was incomplete,” he said.

He didn’t do anything like that on Saturday in his season opener for Avon Old Farms. He only skied a long-range projectile that covered 61 yards in Avon’s 35-0 win against Kent School.

That one went for six points, though. Football, on the other hand, is a lot more than just launching rockets into the air.

The Georgia QB commit showed he was a lot more than a big arm, too.

“He was tremendous with his decision-making in the run game and pass,” Avon Old Farms coach Jon Wholley said. “He has complete control of the game and really is at a different level from where he was last year.”

Puglisi showed that on Saturday in the first game that counted for his Winged Beavers. While most of his peer recruits across the country are in their fifth or sixth game of the schools, his boarding school league just got started on Saturday.

He completed 10 of his 12 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior also ran one time for another 10-yard touchdown in a contest where he did not play after the half.

When Wholley shared that “different level” thought, it led to a natural question. How exactly has Puglisi gotten better heading into his senior year?

“Accuracy, understanding leadership all have greatly improved,” Wholley said of Puglisi.

That should be seen as good news for DawgNation. The big arm has always been there for Puglsi, but hearing about those refinements and advancements in his game is very encouraging.

Puglisi won’t get the chance to play a lot of Georgia games this fall because his Avon Old Farms schedule has him leading his team on Saturdays.

That doesn’t mean he wasn’t been watching the ‘Dawgs on Saturdays. He likes what he has seen out of the ‘Dawgs under new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and first-year starter Carson Beck.

“I love it,” Puglisi said. “I am super excited. I’ve got a lot of love for Coach Bobo. That’s my guy.”

Check out that big throw from Puglisi below.

