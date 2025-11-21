Georgia has had seven home games so far this season. The Dawgs have hosted big games against Top 10 foes for Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas. Throw in another SEC game against Kentucky.

For those games, the Bulldogs have hosted a total of one official visitor.

Yet three official visitors are expected in town this weekend for the Charlotte game. The 49ers (1-9) lost six times by 21 or more points.

Go figure.

Perhaps the lopsided 43-point spread between Georgia and Charlotte will allow for a relaxed atmosphere for the Dawgs to host a potential future road grader, a Penn State LB commit from North Carolina, and a highly versatile All-State safety from the Peach State who recently decommitted from Clemson.

Those three OVs, listed below, could very well form the closing kick for the rest of Georgia’s recruiting class.

Player Resides Rankings 4-star Tyreek Jemison Dallas, Ga. No. 17 IOL/No. 238 overall 4-star Elijah Littlejohn Charlotte, NC No. 31 LB/No. 408 overall 3-star Blake Stewart Atlanta, Ga. No. 39 S/No. 461

The Dawgs have 30 public commitments, but that number will likely drop to 28 with the national early signing day coming up in 12 days. That’s because of two current commits who are not expected to sign with the team when the early signing period begins on December 3.

These three official visitors aren’t there to see a great game. Or even a good matchup. That was last week when all three of them were in town for the Texas game.

That trio is in town this week to bond with the staff and get a backstage inside look at the program. The weekly “Before the Hedges” recruiting program on all the DawgNation platforms has three players listed as the top three remaining targets for the 2026 class.

That’s the same trio in town this week for the 49ers.

Here’s the skinny on those three visitors:

Jemison: He was at one time committed to Kentucky, but backed off that pledge when a strong push came from both Georgia and Ole Miss. Ole Miss is really his other finalist, but he took his official visit to see the Rebels back in June. He also took another unofficial visit to see them this season. Jemison told DawgNation that the Rebels are waiting on him to make up his mind after this last Georgia visit.

Jemison will be taking his third straight gameday visit to see the Dawgs. He brought his offensive and defensive line coaches last week. This week, he is bringing his family along for the OV. He’s feeling a lot of love from the Dawgs right now. It also seems like he’s reciprocating it.

DawgNation profiled Jemison and his thoughts on the stretch run of his recruitment earlier this week.

“They are still loving the way I play nasty and stuff on both sides of the ball,” Jemison said. “They are really, really hyped about this official visit because of the interest I’ve been showing them; they really do feel like I have a good chance of going there. Honestly, they really do have a good chance. They’ve just been telling me ‘we’re waiting on you’ and like Coach Smart was telling me that after the game.”

As stated earlier, this will be his third straight home visit. The first two unofficials gave Georgia a chance to really show Jemison how much he is valued.

“They’ve made me feel very very very loved,” Jemison told DawgNation on Sunday. Yesterday, I just spent a lot of time with Coach Smart and Coach [Stacy] Searels and getting there early. Talking to them way way before the game and way way before pregame had started.”

Littlejohn: It was a unique series of events that led to Littlejohn seriously considering the Dawgs down the stretch here. The 4-star from Charlotte was perfectly content to be a Penn State commit until James Franklin was no longer the head coach. That’s when he started to check out UGA.

The other unique turn of events was that Georgia wasn’t even on his radar until a couple of months ago. The Dawgs became a contender after 4-star LB commit Shadarius Toodle flipped back to Auburn. That came after the Auburn staff under former coach Hugh Freeze offered his older brother from the JUCO ranks. His older brother quickly committed to the Tigers and that was all the reason he needed to flip from the Dawgs.

Littlejohn has also visited Vanderbilt, but it seems like the Dawgs are the team to watch here. He had 46 tackles and 20 TFLs through nine games this year for a West Charlotte team that’s still alive in the North Carolina state playoffs. The 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder plays a lot on the edge, but he has 8.5 sacks and 20 hurries this year. That’s not the ideal length for an EDGE in the SEC, so that size likely means he’ll play inside if he chooses the Dawgs.

Stewart: The story here is another 11th-hour recruiting chase. The Woodward Academy star was once committed to Clemson, but backed off that pledge in late October. Miami and Vanderbilt were seen as the teams to beat for Stewart for a minute, but that seemed to change once Stewart visited UGA for the Texas game.

The 3-star do-everything playmaker was an AJC All-State selection as a junior, but he did not seriously consider UGA until the previous few weeks. Georgia’s Kirby Smart landed his helicopter at Woodward Academy earlier this year for a school visit.

There was some interest in the spring from both parties, but he took OVs to Clemson, Miami, Michigan and Vanderbilt over the summer. North Carolina is another school he’s considering right now.

Georgia gets its turn this weekend. We wrote about Stewart extensively last week, heading into his Texas visit.

He’s having another All-State year again. Woodward Academy co-defensive coordinator Ryan Davis says Stewart is the closest thing to Travis Hunter he’s seen in the state since the future Heisman winner went to college.

The 3-star safety prospect leads his team in receiving (42-524-8 TDs) and took a kickoff back this season. He’s got an impressive one-handed Pick-6 this fall, where he was in the box, the offense ran a bootleg the other way, and Stewart ran across the field to snatch that turnover.

His 41 tackles are third on his team. That pairs nicely with his three interceptions. Stewart will strike you in the run game, but he also leads Woodward with 10 touchdowns this season. He also scored on a punt return, a kickoff return and another interception return as a junior.

He projects as a nickel or safety in college. That’s what he wants to play.

“I’m looking for somewhere I can go that fits my style of play,” he said. “Somewhere that I can be myself and just play. I want to play early if I can. If the coaches see that I can play early with that, so I can step on the field and dominate.”

How does he feel about the Dawgs?

“They produce DBs and they have a great DB coach (Travaris Robinson) that puts people in the league every single year,” Stewart said. “So I definitely want to be a part of that right now.”

3-star Woodward Academy safety (red hat) is seriously considering Georgia down the stretch of his recruitment. He visited UGA for the Texas game and will be back in Athens for the Charlotte game on an official visit. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia football recruiting: Who else is in town?

This will be a limited slate of visitors outside the traffic in the first two rows of the west end zone recruiting bleachers. Look for an increased slate of 2028, 2029 and 2030 prospects in town this week for the non-conference game.

Player Resides Rankings 2026 3-star LB Kadan Spratling Carrollton, Ga. No. 129 LB/No. 1465 2027 4-star Tramond Collins (Florida) Cottondale, Fla. No. 7 ATH/No. 128 2027 4-star Kennedy Green Mableton, Ga. No. 18 S/No. 173 2027 4-star Chase Johnson Swainsboro, Ga. No. 25 CB/No. 221 2027 3-star Kadin Fife Summerville, Ga. No. 32 DL/No. 282 2027 3-star Derrick Baker Milton, Ga. No. 32 QB/No. 479 2027 EDGE Elijah Cox Atlanta, Ga. Unranked 2027 LB Jermiah Culpepper LaGrange, Ga. Unranked 2028 4-star Jermaine Cobbins Springfield, Tenn No. 4 CB/No. 37 2028 4-star Jamarcus Johnson Lyons, Ga. No. 8 DL/No. 92

We expect to see a smattering of UGA commits in town as well.

The 2026 and 2027 classes will be represented by 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks, 4-star WR Craig Dandrige, 3-star IOL Zykie Helton, 4-star WR Brady Marchese, 4-star WR Ryan Mosley, 3-star junior RB Noah Parker and 4-star TE Kaiden Prothro at the game.

SENTELL’S INTEL

