By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Why the latest chapter of the Carson Beck story is starting to feel like …
This Sentell’s Intel rep takes a turn onto the current roster for a timely read on Carson Beck.
Jeff Sentell
Why 5-star Georgia football commit Ellis Robinson IV will be so tough to …
Sentell’s Intel is about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star commitment Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football: Which freshmen Bulldogs have already used up their …
The Bulldogs are through their first seven games of the season. It is Florida week.
Jeff Sentell
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt’s charity ‘Dawg Bowl’ finishes the drill …
The 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl brought out so many things from folks on Wednesday night.
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star CB speedster Ondre Evans flips from LSU to Georgia …
Ondre Evans has been on the move a lot recently. The Christ Presbyterian (Nashville, Tenn.) recruit jumped from an unranked recruit to among the nation’s top 125 prospects in …
Jeff Sentell
Why the latest chapter of the Carson Beck story is starting to feel …

Jeff Sentell
Dawgs in the NFL: Stetson Bennett unlikely to return for the Los …

Connor Riley
Georgia football has another double-digit NFL draft class ahead, 3 …

Mike Griffith
3 reasons Georgia football recognizes No. 14-ranked Missouri as upset …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football uninterested in debate entering first College …

Connor Riley
