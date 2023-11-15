This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with Westlake 4-star junior WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 and the No. 89 overall prospect on The On3 Industry Ranking.

Take a bow, DawgNation.

The home crowds at Sanford Stadium continue to make a difference on the field. They cause chaos and disrupt the opposing team’s ability to communicate efficiently on offense.

That’s not it. When the recruits on hand see the way they lift up the back-to-back champions each and every game, their jaws drop. They get very appreciative and want what those players have every Saturday for their college football careers, too.

That’s the main thing that elite junior WR target Travis Smith Jr. noticed from his latest visit for the Ole Miss game last Saturday.

Smith was asked to come early and watch the Georgia receivers go through their pregame routines on Dooley Field. He did just that. It was impactful.

The biggest thing though was the love the Georgia football fan base gave their team.

“It was really the outpouring of the fans,” he said. “It was really them showing themselves who they truly were. Definitely for the fact it was ‘Senior Night’ so you saw a little mix of love and also you know the hate toward Ole Miss. It was definitely a good equal share there.”

He watches the routes on gamedays. He’ll see what Georgia does with its receivers in the perimeter run game. Smith will soak all of that stuff up that he’s supposed to. But he was keen enough to notice the appreciation the home crowd has for the ‘Dawgs of today and yesterday.

He sees the players like Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith come back.

“Definitely when their names were called you definitely heard who was really favored and who was really treated with the utmost respect. After hearing Stetson’s name, it was crazy. Everyone went wild. It sounded like someone just scored a touchdown.”

“Definitely seeing these guys get their love and even seeing them being greeted by the current players it was just great to see. It was a nice feeling to watch.”

That stuck with him.

“If I do end up going to the league and coming back and receiving awards there and whatever I do choose to attend then coming back would be awesome,” he said. “To get that feeling from the fans and everyone involved in the organization.”

There was a moment in the game where the fans got him.

“It was definitely before the game when everyone stared woofing,” Smith Jr. said. “It was loud and everyone started going woof woof woof woof. I kind of got a little jump scare. I was like ‘Oh yeah this is Bulldog Country and they get wild at night’ here.”

Smith brought a full row of his family members and loved ones on Saturday. He even got to go into the victorious Georgia locker room after watching the ‘Dawgs tear through Ole Miss.

“This week was something different,” Smith Jr. said. “I’ve never gotten to see the actual warmups without the pads. It was confirmed to me that they wanted me to come down with another receiver.”

That was another way for the Georgia football staff to show him what they think of his game.

“We were both the only two guys down there watching them actually warm up without the pads,” Smith Jr. said. “Watching them get their mental [game] right with the headphones and all that. When they brought me down there, it goes to show how much they are trying to get me to have that game feel and see what I will be going through as I get to that transition.”

It was a game day in the life of a Georgia Bulldog receiver. Georgia’s receivers coach Bryan “BMac” has been effusive in letting Smith know at every possible opportunity how much he needs him in 2025.

“Then coach ‘BMac’ he was like ‘Whenever you want to hop into warmups with us, hey just come through and get your practice on.’”

“I was like ‘Bet’ when he said that.”

That’s not the only time he’s heard something like that from McClendon.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

4-star Class of 2025 WR Travis Smith Jr. takes in the Georgia-Ole Miss game on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star Class of 2025 WR Travis Smith Jr. takes in the Georgia-Ole Miss game on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

What Travis Smith means to the future of the Georgia WR room

Smith can count on something else from McClendon just about every time they talk. He said it feels like they have known each other for a lot longer than just a year or so.

“Having that relationship early is huge,” Smith Jr. said. “Then having these great conversations with him and then him keeping a serious eye on me that’s great in the relationship we have.”

McClendon will always carry a lot of street cred with Smith. He knows his story. He knows how “BMac” grew up in Atlanta and played for Mays High. He then played receiver at Georgia and then coached at Georgia. Then he left and then came back to coach for his alma mater a second time.

“Definitely man,” Smith Jr. said. “Because he’s been through it. He can tell me all the lows and highs of being a true Georgia ‘Dawg. His having gone through it, it definitely gives him a high point in his status with me. Most definitely.”

That other prospect was unrated junior receiver Nasir Newkirk of Dudley High School in North Carolina. Newkirk has no stars or rankings yet but he does hold a Georgia offer. He’s also getting the same priority treatment as Smith. Newkirk was offered back in September and the recruiting services have yet to catch up with him.

They just caught up with Smith over the last month after his electric junior year (40+ catches and 10 TDs) this fall for Westlake High in Atlanta. When Smith was offered by the ‘Dawgs, he also didn’t have any stars or rankings by his name.

He recently picked up a 4-star ranking from On3.com.

Smith said his family also soaked up the atmosphere.

“They were saying the same thing as me,” Smith Jr. said. “They were saying these fans are pretty crazy. It was definitely they felt love. That’s what I love about the atmosphere at UGA. They felt they were also being invited and being actually seen. It was great seeing them have a great time there and actually being looked at and being respected.”

Smith had his mother, his stepmother and his sisters came with him among his extended family.

He said his favorite part was just jamming with his mother in the stands while the stadium was rocking with some great music. The Sanford Stadium DJ was as dialed in as Carson Beck was against the Rebels.

“Just really chilling with my Mom,” he said. “It was a really fun moment just jamming with my Mom. Just vibing and chilling with my Mom. It was a good time with my Mom right there. I liked that. It is the little things with me.”

That’s the last home game of the season for a priority recruit like Smith to come to Athens for this year. What sort of aftertaste will another great visit like this have for him?

“It only gets them closer to being the final decision,” Smith said. “It only gets them closer to being in my number one spot. With them doing all the extra things and just bringing me out where no one else is and having all the other coaches speak with me, it only gets them closer to the decision.”

4-star WR prospect Travis Smith Jr. is one of the very best prospects in the nation for the 2025 cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star WR prospect Travis Smith Jr. is one of the very best prospects in the nation for the 2025 cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

Where is Travis Smith Jr. at with his process right now?

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound gamebreaker has an outline in his mind of the next few steps in his process. He had a private “Top 7 or Top 8″ in his mind that he plans to release in the next two or three weeks.

Those dates are already set in his mind. He might even cut it down to a top 5 list. It depends on how a few other teams show their value over the next two weeks.

Georgia football is certainly among that group. Even prior to this latest visit.

He said that he hasn’t really noticed Georgia throwing the ball more this year. Or the last two years. That’s because the Georgia he has always studied has thrown the ball a lot. He sees himself as a George Pickens-type player. They have the same size and speed elements in their game.

“A big guy I really looked up to was George Pickens a couple of years back,” Smith Jr. said. “With him having the frame and size and you know the ‘Dawg he was, I was definitely looking at that. For sure.”

4-star Class of 2025 WR Travis Smith Jr. takes in the Georgia-Ole Miss game on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Class of 2025 WR prospect Travis Smith Jr. looks like one of the top targets at his position for UGA in the next cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)