This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 5-star Tyler Boyd at Carrollton High. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 4 CB and the No. 34 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 4 CB and No. 32 overall.

Tyler Boyd has felt a certain type of way about Georgia for a while now. Georgia was recruiting him hard, perhaps harder than any other Top 20 program, when he didn’t have a single star ranking back in February.

Much has changed since then.

Boyd was named an “MVP” at the Nike Atlanta Opening camp this winter. He earned an invite to the national Opening finals during the summer. His recruiting stock, as well as his portfolio of major college offers, has increased exponentially.

The Dawgs have kept right on barking in his ear about coming home. That has given the program real staying power in his recruiting process.

“Definitely,” he said. “That’s because they saw it before anyone else saw it. I knew what I was. I knew I was a great player. But them seeing my potential early means a lot. Because I know what type of player I am and them trusting me enough to offer me early shows me that if I was able to come in and make plays in practice and do what I’m supposed to do, then I could play early.”

“That’s what they tell me as well. Come make plays in practice. We’re not scared to play freshmen. Them offering me that early matters. I am definitely taking that into consideration. When I am picking the right school, that will definitely be at the top of my brain.”

The Carrollton star is now ranked as a 5-star on the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 4 CB in the nation for both that service and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Boyd attended the “White Out” of Western Kentucky last weekend. The Georgia staff continued to plant seeds in a recruitment that seems to be in a very good place for the red and black.

What hasn’t changed is how he feels about the Dawgs. He said the visit “helped him trust” the program more, seeing it up close again.

“When you come to Georgia and play at Georgia, you go to the NFL,” he said. “Like, plainly, that’s what they said. I definitely agree with that statement because the proof is in the pudding.”

“I definitely see that, so they are just instilling the same things. Those same thoughts they always do. That’s what I really liked about the visit.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior said what he likes most about his opportunity at UGA.

“The culture they have there,” he said. “The winning culture. I’m not used to losing. I go to Carrollton. It’s not crazy to say I have, for the past two years of high school, I’ve only lost two games, so I’m not used to losing at all. I don’t want to lose, so going to Georgia, I know that losing isn’t acceptable and it’s not common either. So I know that going to Georgia, I will win. I will have a real chance to get to my ultimate goal, which is to get to the league. Just by playing there.”

He took time to shout out Georgia assistant coaches Travaris “T-Rob” Robinson, Andrew Thacker and Donte’ Williams after the visit.

“Just playing there, I know I’ll get coached by great coaches who know what they are talking about with Coach T-Rob, Coach Thacker and Coach Donte’ and all those guys know what they are talking about. They can also help make me a better man and make me into a better person at the same time.”

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast.

Tyler Boyd: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and two former teammates made a big impression

Georgia coach Kirby Smart also spent time with Boyd last Saturday.

“Coach Smart, he’s just funny,” the 5-star cornerback said. “He asked me about the game and appreciated me for coming. He appreciated my Mom for coming. He talked to my Mom and gave my Mom a hug. He was trying to introduce himself to my Mom more. That’s going to be a big thing there. That’s my relationship with my parents as well, too. Him doing that meant a lot as well.”

“He also talked to me about the game. He was telling me about how Zykie [Helton] and Ryan [Mosley] are doing as well.”

That last thought referred to Georgia freshmen Zykie Helton and Ryan Mosley. Those were his two former teammates at Carrollton High. Helton is already a solid starter on the offensive line as a true freshman. Mosley has also played in both games so far.

That was his favorite part of the Western Kentucky game.

“Seeing Zykie and Ryan play was the best part for me for sure,” he said. “I love those guys for sure. I’ve been with them since my freshman year at Carrollton. They took me through the ropes and helped me when it was hard for me here. Seeing them play, it is happy tears for the guys. I definitely hope they flourish at Georgia.”

“I think they are going to be great players, too. They are going to be remembered in history. Zykie is there starting. Ryan is waiting his turn, but when he gets in there, I know what he’s going to do. Just seeing those guys was the best part of my day.”

Those two are already telling me about UGA.

“They definitely are,” Boyd said. “Ryan was like, ‘Go on ahead and commit, twin,’ and I was like, ‘Ah,’ but they definitely are already working on me, so yeah, I love those guys.”

Class of 2028 Carrollton High School defensive back Tyler Boyd was named the top DB at the Nike Opening Atlanta regional on March 8, 2026. He was invited to the Nike Opening finals later this summer. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special on YouTube below