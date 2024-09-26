clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Latest Sentell's Intel


Georgia DB commit Todd Robinson is off to an eye-opening start to his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 4-star DB commitment Todd Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 ATH and the No. 196 overall …
Jeff Sentell


Ousmane Kromah: Ultra-productive RB has Georgia football in final three …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 overall …
Jeff Sentell


Elijah Griffin: 5-star mega priority DL target shares the latest on a …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Elijah Griffin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 DL and the No. 4 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell


Seven Cloud: Why the 2023 prospect never decommitted from Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star JUCO defensive lineman Seven Cloud. He’s currently not ranked or rated right now by the …
Jeff Sentell


Jeramiah McCloud: Why the Florida DL commit is feeling the home state love …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star DL Jeramiah McCloud. He ranks as the nation’s No. 45 DL and the No. 424 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell


