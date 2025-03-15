clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Ryan Mosley: Priority 4-star WR target breaks down another trip ‘home’ to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with . He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 WR and the No. 179 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tyler Atkinson: 5-star LB priority makes an interesting comparison between …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 7 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dallas Dickerson: Fast-rising 3-star WR with elite 10.36 speed details …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Dallas Dickerson at North Oconee High. He ranks as the nation’s No. 55 WR for 2026 for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: Return of spring practice means elite recruits are on the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on the number of recruits expected back in Athens this week for the start of spring football practice …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kaiden Prothro: How the 5-star’s family has already ‘done the research’ …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star Kaiden Prothro. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 TE and the No. 21 overall prospect for 2026 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball plates sweet revenge against Kentucky in SEC opener, …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football practice report: Newcomers make strong first …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Why Kirby Smart values experience and what it means for Ryan Puglisi …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia basketball bracketology, heavyweights await Bulldogs in Big …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia WR room already looks and feels much better than it did in …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment