By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Kealan Jones: There’s a long list of things to love about the latest …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star safety Kealan Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 safety and No. 454 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 3-star safety Kealan Jones commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Sprayberry High School safety Kealan Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 S and No. 412 …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: 5-star TE Mark Bowman and 4-star WR commit Vance Spafford …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the expected guest list for G-Day on April 12, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens.
Jeff Sentell
Jae Lamar: While the whole country wants the elite RB, he still feels …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Colquitt County RB Jae Lamar. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 RB and the No. 94 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Jared Curtis: Why it appears now that the 5-star QB will not take any more …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and No. 2 overall prospect for 2026 on …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football projected offensive depth chart following spring …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum calls Mike Bobo an ‘inferior …

Brandon Adams
G-Day the latest reminder of how much Georgia’s offense needs Colbie …

Connor Riley
2025 SEC Media Days schedule announced, as event returns to Atlanta

Connor Riley
Column: Georgia QB play shaky at G-Day, a question mark if Dawgs look …

Mike Griffith
