Suntarine Perkins: Elite Missippi ATH would be a great ‘Get’ for UGA in 2023

4-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell15 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell1 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell2 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell3 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell4 of 15Mississippi junior Suntarine Perkins is a top 60 overall prospect in the class of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell5 of 15Mississippi junior Suntarine Perkins is a top 60 overall prospect in the class of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell6 of 15Mississippi junior Suntarine Perkins is a top 60 overall prospect in the class of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell7 of 15Mississippi junior Suntarine Perkins is a top 60 overall prospect in the class of 2023. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell8 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell9 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell10 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell11 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell12 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell13 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell14 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell15 of 154-star ATH Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh High School is the No. 1 junior recruit in Mississippi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)Photographer: Jeff Sentell1 of 15Suntarine Perkins: Elite Missippi ATH would be a great ‘Get’ for UGA in 2023Jeff Sentell, DawgNation Staff@jeffsentellPosted 5 minutes ago