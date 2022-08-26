BREAKING: Texas gamebreaker Anthony Evans III has made his college decision

Evans then stepped to the long jump pit later that week at another track meet. He flew 24 feet, 2.75 inches in his best effort. That’s stunning athleticism.

He even clocked that time shortly after scarfing down a prerace meal ritual of a 10-piece nugget, a large fry plus a chocolate shake. That’s his jet fuel, so to speak.

There was a week this spring when Texas high school athlete Anthony Evans III clocked a 10.27 time in the 100 meters. That was unexpected as that blazing fast time came while he was training for the 200.

Oklahoma had lost some steam in this recruitment after the abrupt departure of longtime assistant Cale Gundy earlier this month. Yet the Sooners rallied to hold off a strong push from Georgia.

He shared some news today that will also stun Georgia fans. His back-and-forth recruitment swung in a lot of directions. Evans was a one-time commitment to Arkansas that later had strong feelings about Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The “stunning” part for DawgNation lies in the fact this is another recruitment that the program appeared poised to win only to see a prospect choose another school with their decision.

He did so at a school ceremony right before the first game of his senior year. Evans planned it that way to get the distraction of his choice out of the way so he can focus on his Judson High School team.

Evans is a very nice piece for the Sooners. He has that incredible athleticism and ranks as the nation’s No. 45 WR and the No. 350 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Consensus has him as the nation’s No. 52 WR and the No. 371 recruit nationally.

Georgia is also the defending national champion with a proven history of winning the big games and NFL development. The Bulldogs set the new modern-era record with 15 former players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Perhaps the most puzzling part is that none of those players were top 100 overall recruits. Those were recruiting races the Bulldogs could have won. Or that won in the past.

The reasons why each player chose those schools are varied. The consistent part there is that the Bulldogs were in the thick of each of those races at one point.

There have been a lot of those stories lately. More than DawgNation is used to seeing.

The one-time Arkansas commit was deeply interested in Oklahoma, but the departure of his longtime recruiter Cale Gundy had an effect. That was his longtime recruiter. He was set to be his position coach for the Sooners.

Offensive analyst L’Damian Washington was moved into Gundy’s role on an interim basis. Evans refers to him causally as “LD” in terms of their relationship.

“LD, the wide receivers coach that is there now, my family and I have a good relationship with him,” Evans said. “But it just not the same as Gundy. It is not the same as talking to another assistant as your main coach. I talked to Gundy every day. Every single day. He built that relationship with us and now that he’s gone it is like just ‘Wow’ for me with Oklahoma.”

It is unlikely that any school could maintain its connection to a recruit in the wake of something like that, but his thoughts on Oklahoma are different and layered.

He said Oklahoma’s offense would give him the best chance to shine.

“All you have to do is just look up stats and look at what they actually do and how I would be used,” Evans III said.

The Sooners built a network of relationships around him. He knows like “20 coaches” well in Norman. Oklahoma was able to overcome the loss of Gundy by recruiting Evans with their entire staff. He knew upwards of twenty-something staff members at Oklahoma to really just the three main relationships with UGA.

When the news broke about Gundy, he got calls from everyone on the staff in Norman the very next day.

“It was not just that relationship with Gundy,” Evans said. “I had, well I do still have, the whole coaching staff at Oklahoma. So that really doesn’t hurt me [with Oklahoma] that much. But really at the same time, it does.”

It gave him a chance to chew on all the reasons why he would prosper at UGA. He had been honest with every coaching staff recruiting him by saying that Athens felt like “home” but there was a little more to it than that.

Georgia was able to counter a lot of negative perceptions about its offense during his June official visit.

The Bulldogs showed him how their offense changed when it led by a considerable margin after the half. They were also able to share with him that they have had nine receivers drafted over the last 10 years. Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and LSU are the only schools that have had more.

He brought up a conversation with his father that pointed to a key factor surrounding this decision.

Oklahoma might still have the flashier offense under a new head coach. Yet he felt that Georgia would offer the tougher trials in practice to make him better.

Evans knew about the defensive backs and 5-stars that the Bulldogs line up on their defense.

“What’s actually crazy is my Dad and I talked about that a few days ago,” Evans III said earlier this month. “He was telling me ‘Bro you can go against the best of the best at Georgia every single day. All those 5-stars that get recruited to Georgia? Every single year at corner?’ and said ‘They will push you to get better even if you don’t see the field for your first one or two years. But by that third year, you will be polished up without even playing one down on a Saturday night’ and I get it. I’d be practicing against the best of the best. Georgia is going to have a great defense every year. That is just facts. There’s nothing nobody else can do about it.”

“Me going against them in practice will make me an even better receiver at the same time. That’s a big factor for me. That definitely plays a factor.”

Was NIL a factor in the Anthony Evans III decision?

The interest level around name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities can be a dealmaker for some high-level recruits these days. Unfortunately, that’s the knee-jerk reaction whenever a recruit makes a pivot from one school to another in the 11th hour before his decision.

The popular 247Sports “Crystal Ball” feature had pointed to Evans choosing Georgia up until a few hours prior to his decision on Friday out in Texas. They abruptly all switched in Oklahoma’s favor.

NIL speculation had been something that a lot of fans have pointed to of late when it comes to those close call misses for Georgia on the trail. It might just be human nature, but that becomes an easier way to explain how a surging program on the mountaintop of college football can lose a lot of these recruiting battles.

Especially when the Bulldogs had held some strong momentum in the latter stages of each recruitment.

That’s probably always going to be the quick study theory on recruiting choices like this one. That said, Evans had told DawgNation in the past that those elements were not going to play a key role in his decision

He said he tried not to pay attention to NIL matters but realized it is a part of the recruiting game now. Yet he clearly shot down the notion that NIL was going to factor in his recruiting decision.

“I’m going to play football,” he said. “I’m not worried about these thousands of dollars. I’m worried about the millions in the NFL. That’s what I am going to be paid to do. I am going to be an NFL player. Not a NIL player.”

With this decision, the ‘Dawgs did miss out on the No. 7 prospect on this week’s “top targets” list. That feature streams weekly on the “Before the Hedges” program across all of DawgNation’s programs and social channels.

The decision now turns the recruiting attention for Georgia to two other very high-profile decisions for a pair of receivers over the next 31 days. The Bulldogs are squarely in the mix for a pair of very talented Florida receivers ranked a lot higher than Evans.

5-star Hykeem Williams ranks as the nation’s No. 19 overall prospect for this cycle. He’s set to decide between FSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M and Pitt on Sept. 23. Tyler Williams, who ranks as the nation’s No. 20 WR and the No. 129 overall recruit, will name his chosen school on Sept. 27.

He will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Those decisions were very big before the news on Evans today. They just got a lot bigger for the Bulldogs.

