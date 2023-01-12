Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons out of Texas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs.

Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect Colin Simmons. Simmons, a state champion player in both basketball and football, is eager to check out all things Georgia and he’s never been to Athens before.