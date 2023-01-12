Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons out of Texas. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs.
Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates.
This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect Colin Simmons.
Simmons, a state champion player in both basketball and football, is eager to check out all things Georgia and he’s never been to Athens before.
And it will happen on a weekend in which DawgNation will fill up Sanford Stadium again for a national championship parade and another trophy celebration.
Quite the timing here.
Are the ‘Dawgs in it?
“Oh for sure,” Simmons said. “For sure. They are definitely up there for me.”
That’s even though he has never been to check out UGA before. How is that?
“I’ve met so many people from the ‘ATL’ it is just like I already know about Georgia,” he said. “I feel like I am going to have a connection down there. I feel like I am going to have fun down there. For some reason.”