BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson is a Georgia Bulldog!
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and No. 19 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On2 Consensus also regards him as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and No. 17 overall prospect.
When Damon Wilson II said “Georgia” just a few moments ago, it meant a great many things.
It signaled, first and foremost, that the Bulldogs landed an “Alpha” EDGE rusher in the 2023 class.
Wilson also becomes the new highest-rated commitment in the 2023 recruiting class in Athens. That bumps 5-star CB AJ Harris down to the silver medal podium.
The decision, with one more big early signing day decision to come tomorrow, keeps the Bulldogs firmly in the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Team
He’s now the 26th overall member of the #KeepitG23 class in Athens. The ‘Dawgs now have a pair of 5-star prospects for that side of the ball in Harris and Wilson.
It also stacks up a defensive-heavy class even further. While looking at the list of commits and signed and targets, he’s now the eighth defensive player among the 10 highest-rated prospects in this year’s class.
The ‘Dawgs now have 11 defensive players in this class that rank among the nation’s top 200 overall prospects for this cycle. That’s a staggering infusion of even more defense to add to the best overall defensive class in Kirby Smart history that the ‘Dawgs signed in the 2022 cycle.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is also an absolute game wrecker with 30 career sacks playing in Florida’s highest-playing classification. Georgia won a head-to-head down-to-the-wire clash with Ohio State for his commitment and signature.
It signals that Georgia’s first-year outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe absolutely crushed it on the trail in his first year with the Bulldogs. Adding Wilson to a haul that already includes signees Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris Jr. absolutely restocks his room with premium talent.
The ‘Dawgs are expected to lose at least two EDGE players off this year’s team in super senior Robert Beal Jr. and senior Nolan Smith. The transfer portal might also claim another talented member of that rotation.
Yet the main thing to focus on here is the addition of Wilson. He’s the type of player that should be able to contribute early as Uzo-Diribe’s room is quickly evolving from the 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3 types like Beal and Smith to the modern NFL first-round prototypes like the Bosa brothers, the Kayvon Thibodeauxs and the Chase Youngs of the world.
The ‘Dawgs jumpstarted that transition with 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. in the 2022 cycle. Harris and M’Pemba also fit that bill. M’Pemba might be a tad shy of the height, but he has the envied length to play that position.
He’s a freak athlete. Wilson lists a 410-pound bench press and a 550-pound squat on his HUDL prospect page.
Wilson is also a winner. His team fell 21-14 in the state championship game last season. His Venice High School squad won a state title in Florida during his junior season.
He had 90 tackles, 23 TFLs and 15 sacks that season. Then he added another 94 tackles and 10 sacks during his senior year.
Check out what Wilson can do here.
Those are pretty stout, but here’s a nice sweetener. Those were Wilson’s highlights for his junior year.
As the dominoes of the 2023 class began to fall and other elite 5-star EDGE prospects made their choices, the decision for Wilson came down to two schools.
Georgia. Ohio State.
Kind of ironic those two teams will meet in Atlanta in the semifinals of the college football playoffs on Dec. 31, huh?
The back-and-forth of late between Georgia and Ohio State has finally settled.
Georgia and Uzo-Diribe have made him a priority for some time and the ‘Dawgs really got traction here in this recruitment with an extended unofficial visit on the first weekend in June. Wilson was there when notables like CJ Allen, Caleb Downs, AJ Harris, Justice Haynes, Lawson Luckie, Arch Manning, Pearce Spurlin III, among others, were on their official visits to UGA.
He took his official visit to UGA for the Auburn game and then returned last this fall for the incredible home atmosphere of the Tennessee game in Sanford Stadium.
He also gave the Buckeyes a late unofficial visit for the Michigan game late last month.
Wilson was the No. 2 remaining target for the 2023 class on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” live-streaming program each Wednesday night.
The No. 1 target remains 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall. He will make his college decision known at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.
THE INTEL ON 5-STAR DAMON WILSON
- Height/Weight: 6-4/235
- High school (City/State): Venice HS/Venice, Fla.
- Early enrollee: Yes
- 247Sports rankings: Nation's No. 2 EDGE and No. 19 overall (Composite); No. 6 EDGE and No. 40
- On3 rankings: No. 2 EDGE and No. 17 overall (Consensus); No. 2 EDGE and No. 4 overall
- Rivals ranking: No. 2 EDGE and No. 9 overall
- ESPN300 ranking: No. 3 EDGE and No. 31 overall
- Finalists: Georgia and Ohio State
- All-American Game: All-American Bowl in Texas
- High school stats or honors: Wilson has produced at the highest level of Florida football for the past two seasons. He had 89 tackles and nine sacks as a senior and a whopping 15 sacks and 90 tackles as a junior for a state championship team. His team played for the state title last week but fell 21-14 to Lakeland and Georgia WR commit Tyler Williams. Wilson tallied up 30 career high school sacks in his last three seasons playing in one of Florida’s highest classifications.
- Sentell's Intel on Wilson: He's got the prototype build for what Georgia now wants to see in its EDGE players under first-year OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The days of OLBs looking like Nolan Smith and Mekhail Sherman are likely in the rearview mirror. They want their pass rushers to be at least 6-foot-3-plus in height
SENTELL’S INTEL
