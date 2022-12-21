BREAKING: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson is a Georgia Bulldog!

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and No. 19 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On2 Consensus also regards him as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE and No. 17 overall prospect. ==========================================

When Damon Wilson II said “Georgia” just a few moments ago, it meant a great many things. It signaled, first and foremost, that the Bulldogs landed an “Alpha” EDGE rusher in the 2023 class. Wilson also becomes the new highest-rated commitment in the 2023 recruiting class in Athens. That bumps 5-star CB AJ Harris down to the silver medal podium. The decision, with one more big early signing day decision to come tomorrow, keeps the Bulldogs firmly in the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports Team Co He’s now the 26th overall member of the #KeepitG23 class in Athens. The ‘Dawgs now have a pair of 5-star prospects for that side of the ball in Harris and Wilson. It also stacks up a defensive-heavy class even further. While looking at the list of commits and signed and targets, he’s now the eighth defensive player among the 10 highest-rated prospects in this year’s class.

The ‘Dawgs now have 11 defensive players in this class that rank among the nation’s top 200 overall prospects for this cycle. That’s a staggering infusion of even more defense to add to the best overall defensive class in Kirby Smart history that the ‘Dawgs signed in the 2022 cycle. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is also an absolute game wrecker with 30 career sacks playing in Florida’s highest-playing classification. Georgia won a head-to-head down-to-the-wire clash with Ohio State for his commitment and signature. It signals that Georgia’s first-year outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe absolutely crushed it on the trail in his first year with the Bulldogs. Adding Wilson to a haul that already includes signees Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris Jr. absolutely restocks his room with premium talent. The ‘Dawgs are expected to lose at least two EDGE players off this year’s team in super senior Robert Beal Jr. and senior Nolan Smith. The transfer portal might also claim another talented member of that rotation. Yet the main thing to focus on here is the addition of Wilson. He’s the type of player that should be able to contribute early as Uzo-Diribe’s room is quickly evolving from the 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3 types like Beal and Smith to the modern NFL first-round prototypes like the Bosa brothers, the Kayvon Thibodeauxs and the Chase Youngs of the world. The ‘Dawgs jumpstarted that transition with 5-star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. in the 2022 cycle. Harris and M’Pemba also fit that bill. M’Pemba might be a tad shy of the height, but he has the envied length to play that position.

He’s a freak athlete. Wilson lists a 410-pound bench press and a 550-pound squat on his HUDL prospect page. Wilson is also a winner. His team fell 21-14 in the state championship game last season. His Venice High School squad won a state title in Florida during his junior season. He had 90 tackles, 23 TFLs and 15 sacks that season. Then he added another 94 tackles and 10 sacks during his senior year. Check out what Wilson can do here. Those are pretty stout, but here’s a nice sweetener. Those were Wilson’s highlights for his junior year.

