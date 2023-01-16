Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens

There’s a lot to be enthused about this weekend. Just bear with us on this.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the incredible crop of recruits that were in town this weekend for the national championship celebration .

And Friday and Saturday offered up a lot of very strong hope for the future of the Georgia football program. It is just a lot harder to chronicle and ramp up the excitement level for that type of stuff right now.

The present and the next few days are hard. But the scope of our reporting here for DawgNation is to write about the future.

This is hard and everyone’s hearts are heavy.

Let’s start with the current Georgia quarterback commitment. That is the vastly talented Ryan Puglisi. Want to know the last three QB commits to Georgia football?

It just feels different and hits differently now. That’s why perspective is always so very important in this life.

The ‘Dawgs know how to space them out, right? That’s only three QB commitments in almost the span of three full years. That’s 1092 days and only about four days shy of three full years.

With reports swirling that the Bulldogs appear to be in good shape with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, there’s a lot here still to like about Puglisi.

Well, the word is not like. It is more like appreciation and respect.

Puglisi was back in Athens for the national championship weekend.

“I loved every bit of it,” Puglisi said.

It was his first time linking up with his future targets Ny Carr, Landen Thomas and Sacovie White. Those are three excellent weapons for the future of the Georgia offense. White is as underrated as it comes. He’ll be a gem and a fan favorite in Athens.