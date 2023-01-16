Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens

Dawgnation Logo
  • 4-star QB commit Ryan Puglisi of Avon Old Farms Prep in Connecticut made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons made his first trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star EDGE Eddrick Houston made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star safety commitment Peyton Woodyard made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Impressive Class of 2026 EDDGE Tyler Atkinson made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star class of 2025 TE prospect Ethan Barbour made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2025 OL Cortez Smith made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2026 EDGE Tyler Atkinson made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star TE commimtent Landen Thomas made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Eddrick Houston (left) and Hevin Brown-Shuler (right) made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star junior safety commimtent Peyton Woodyard made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons took his first ever trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Sammy Brown (left) and Hevin Brown-Shuler (right) made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2025 Vigor HS (Ala.) made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star 2024 EDGE Dylan Stewart was in town check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2025 TE Ethan Barbour of Alpharetta HS made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star sophomore OT Mason Short of Evans High School made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2026 EDGE Tyler Atkinson made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star California safety commimtent Peyton Woodyard made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2025 OL Nicolai Brooks made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star EDGE Eddrick Houston (left) and 5-star 2025 LB commitment Jadon Perlotte (right) made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Courtesy photo)
  • 4-star ATH commitment Sacovie White made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star Pace Academy class of 2024 DL Hevin Brown-Shuler made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star Eddrick Houston (left) and 4-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler (right) made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2025 OL Nicolai Brooks of Burford High School made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 2024 Georgia QB commitment Ryan Puglisi made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Class of 2025 Vigor HS (Ala.) OT prospect Micah Debose made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star ATH Sacovie White made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 5-star sophomore OT Mason Short (left) and Class of 2025 OL Nicolai Brooks (right) made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star EDGE Dylan Stewart made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • 4-star ATH Sacovie White of Cass High School in Georgia made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
  • Georgia WR commimtent Ny Carr made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with the incredible crop of recruits that were in town this weekend for the national championship celebration.

There’s a lot to be enthused about this weekend. Just bear with us on this.

This is hard and everyone’s hearts are heavy.

The present and the next few days are hard. But the scope of our reporting here for DawgNation is to write about the future.

And Friday and Saturday offered up a lot of very strong hope for the future of the Georgia football program. It is just a lot harder to chronicle and ramp up the excitement level for that type of stuff right now.

It just feels different and hits differently now. That’s why perspective is always so very important in this life.

RELATED: Remembering Devin Willock and a life gone-far-too-soon

Got to love this attitude from QB commit Ryan Puglisi

Let’s start with the current Georgia quarterback commitment. That is the vastly talented Ryan Puglisi. Want to know the last three QB commits to Georgia football?

  • 5-star Brock Vandagriff (2021) - January 21, 2020
  • 4-star Gunner Stockton (2022) - January 28, 2021
  • 4-star Ryan Puglisi (2024) - October 16, 2022

The ‘Dawgs know how to space them out, right? That’s only three QB commitments in almost the span of three full years. That’s 1092 days and only about four days shy of three full years.

With reports swirling that the Bulldogs appear to be in good shape with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, there’s a lot here still to like about Puglisi.

Well, the word is not like. It is more like appreciation and respect.

Puglisi was back in Athens for the national championship weekend.

“I loved every bit of it,” Puglisi said.

It was his first time linking up with his future targets Ny Carr, Landen Thomas and Sacovie White. Those are three excellent weapons for the future of the Georgia offense. White is as underrated as it comes. He’ll be a gem and a fan favorite in Athens.

