Brock Bowers shares advice for new Georgia football tight ends Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie

Spurlin is currently the No. 4 ranked tight end per the On3 Consensus, while Luckie is the No. 9 player at the position. They’ll add to a room that is expected to see some turnover, as Arik Gilbert has already entered the transfer portal and Darnell Washington is widely expected to be top draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

“Both those guys have been competitive,” Smart said of the new Georgia tight ends. “They’ve gone out and competed every chance they’ve had. Pearce was able to come back towards the end of the year and play some coming off of shoulder surgery. And then Lawson had a good year playing in a really tough division in Georgia High School football.”

Luckie is already on campus, going through practice with the Bulldogs this past week. Spurlin will join the team in January, giving both a jump start on their college careers.

Smart is excited about the futures of both players. But expecting them to come in and be Bowers 2.0 is obviously an unrealistic expectation. Bowers will be back for his junior season next year, while Oscar Delp will take on a bigger role at the position after making progress as a freshman.

The Mackey Award-winning tight end did offer up some advice on how the two newcomers can set themselves up to have early success at Georgia.

“You’ve got to just show up every day, be consistent in everything you do and just kind of prove to everyone that you can do your job day in and day out,” Bowers said. “Shoot, just play football and they’ll find a spot for you.”