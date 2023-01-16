Dawgnation Logo
Justus Terry-Georgia football-commitment
Georgia football landed a commitment from 4-star defensive end Justus Terry.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 DL Justus ‘Jay’ Terry commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Justus “Jay” Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 DL and the No. 35 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Justus “Jay” Terry was in Athens over the weekend for the national championship celebration.

Terry became somewhat of a viral sensation on social media about a year ago for what he looked like in a few pictures that showed off his impressive physique. Especially for a class of 2025 prospect.

He’s now the third member of a 2025 recruiting class in Athens that includes 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte and unranked RB prospect Jabree Wallace-Coleman.

Check out Terry’s highlight reel below.

Terry had 38 tackles and four sacks in 2022 for Manchester High School. He also caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

That’s not too shabby for a future DL for Tray Scott in Athens.

4-star DL Justus Terry is in the 2025 class. He plays for Manchester High in Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
