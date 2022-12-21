Raylen Wilson: What you need to know about Georgia football 4-star standout linebacker

Georgia is set to add another standout linebacker to its team, as 4-star prospect Raylen Wilson is set to sign with Georgia as a part of the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class.

Wilson has been committed to Georgia since July, after he originally committed to Michigan in December of 2021. Of the three expected linebacker signees, Wilson is the highest-ranked, with him coming in as the No. 49 overall player in the country using the On3 Consensus.