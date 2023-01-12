WATCH: When Georgia got a huge commitment in Peyton Woodyard and then Bill Goldberg showed up

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep rewinds a moment that DawgNation might have missed in full bloom. That was when Peyton Woodyard committed to UGA at the All-American Bowl out in Texas back on Saturday and former Georgia great and worldwide wrestling icon Bill Goldberg showed up. ========================================== We’ve certainly got a lot to unpack from the road trips over the last two weeks.

It feels like a rewind from a moment in Texas is worth a story rep right here. That’s because we’ve been to countless recruiting decision ceremonies over the years for DawgNation. But probably never one quite like the one from this past Saturday at the All-American Bowl out in Texas. That’s when the nation’s No. 2 safety Peyton Woodyard chose the ‘Dawgs.

We’d never covered one quite that like before at DawgNation. And it had everything to do with former Georgia great and worldwide wrestling icon Bill Goldberg being there. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Goldberg, who lives in Texas, was at the All-American Bowl over the weekend because his son was at the national prospect combine. His son, Gage, is a class of 2024 linebacker prospect. He’s certainly a candidate to be a preferred walk-on at UGA. That is his dream school.

When it was time for Woodyard to make his announcement, he said “Athens Georgia” and put on a cap that let the world know he was ready to run with the ‘Dawgs. And then the first voice that came from the crowd watching the national broadcast on NBC was loud and booming. “Go ‘Dawgs!” It was Goldberg. “Go ‘Dawgs, boy!” More Goldberg.