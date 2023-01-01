WATCH: Georgia star Brock Bowers sparks 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State with ‘Matrix’ move

ATLANTA — Just call All-American Brock Bowers “The Matrix” after his incredible fourth-quarter reach for a first down proved pivotal in Georgia’s historic 42-41 win over Ohio State. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs became the first team in College Football Playoff history to successfully rally from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter in their Peach Bowl semifinal win over the Buckeyes on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED: Stetson Bennett shares inside the huddle moments of game-winning drive

Georgia will face TCU in the CFP Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., thanks to Bowers' mind-bending play in the fourth quarter. Bowers reeled in four catches for 64 yards including what might have been the biggest first down conversion of the night with the Bulldogs facing a fourth-and-6 at the Ohio State 13.