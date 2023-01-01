Dawgnation Logo
(4) Ohio State
41
Final
42
(1) Georgia
  • (6) Tennessee
    31
    Final
    (10) Clemson
    14
    Iowa
    21
    Final
    Kentucky
    0
    (5) Alabama
    45
    Final
    (11) Kansas State
    20
    (3) TCU
    51
    Final
    (2) Michigan
    45
  • (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
    (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
    (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
    (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah
  • Maryland
    16
    Final
    (25) North Carolina State
    12
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    35
    (19) Notre Dame
    45
    Final
    (20) South Carolina
    38
    Ohio
    30
    Final
    Wyoming
    27
  • (6) Tennessee
    31
    Final
    (10) Clemson
    14
    Iowa
    21
    Final
    Kentucky
    0
    (5) Alabama
    45
    Final
    (11) Kansas State
    20
    (3) TCU
    51
    Final
    (2) Michigan
    45
  • (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
    (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
    (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
    (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah
Brock Bowers (19) of the Georgia Bulldogs runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec, 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

WATCH: Georgia star Brock Bowers sparks 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State with ‘Matrix’ move

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Just call All-American Brock Bowers “The Matrix” after his incredible fourth-quarter reach for a first down proved pivotal in Georgia’s historic 42-41 win over Ohio State.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs became the first team in College Football Playoff history to successfully rally from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter in their Peach Bowl semifinal win over the Buckeyes on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett shares inside the huddle moments of game-winning drive

Georgia will face TCU in the CFP Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., thanks to Bowers’ mind-bending play in the fourth quarter.

Bowers reeled in four catches for 64 yards including what might have been the biggest first down conversion of the night with the Bulldogs facing a fourth-and-6 at the Ohio State 13.

RELATED: Kirby Smart ‘gut reaction’ timeout changed flow in Georgia win over Ohio State

Stetson Bennett hit the tight end with a short pass and Bowers did the rest, turning the corner and taking on Ohio State safety Luther Ransom at the sideline, seemingly short of the first down marker as his legs were cut out from under him.

RELATED: Georgia scores historic comeback win over Buckeyes

But Bowers, in an amazing display of awareness, reached out and extended his free hand beyond the marker as the rest of his body was sailing out of bounds.

NextArian Smith sums up his game-changing touchdown in the most Georgia …
Leave a Comment