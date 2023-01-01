WATCH: Georgia star Brock Bowers sparks 42-41 comeback win over Ohio State with ‘Matrix’ move
ATLANTA — Just call All-American Brock Bowers “The Matrix” after his incredible fourth-quarter reach for a first down proved pivotal in Georgia’s historic 42-41 win over Ohio State.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs became the first team in College Football Playoff history to successfully rally from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter in their Peach Bowl semifinal win over the Buckeyes on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia will face TCU in the CFP Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., thanks to Bowers’ mind-bending play in the fourth quarter.
Bowers reeled in four catches for 64 yards including what might have been the biggest first down conversion of the night with the Bulldogs facing a fourth-and-6 at the Ohio State 13.
Stetson Bennett hit the tight end with a short pass and Bowers did the rest, turning the corner and taking on Ohio State safety Luther Ransom at the sideline, seemingly short of the first down marker as his legs were cut out from under him.
But Bowers, in an amazing display of awareness, reached out and extended his free hand beyond the marker as the rest of his body was sailing out of bounds.