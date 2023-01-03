Kirby Smart: TCU has ‘a lot of similarities’ to Georgia football culture, shootout possible

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s takeaway on TCU is that the Horned Frogs belong in the national title game for much the same reason as his Georgia Bulldogs. “Their kids believe, they have a lot of similarities to our kids in terms of the culture created there,” Smart said on the Tuesday CFP Championship Game teleconference. “The way they play, the way they believe. I think they have the most comebacks in college football in the fourth quarter and that shows what your mental makeup is.”

Georgia will play TCU at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the CFP Championship Game in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs came from behind to beat Ohio State 42-41 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Saturday after the Horned Frogs stunned Michigan, 51-45, leading wire-to-wire and returning two inceptions for touchdowns. “They create tough situations defensively, they do an incredible job on special teams, they have one of the best returners I’ve ever faced,” Smart said.

“And they score a lot of points on offense with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback (Max Duggan), so it’s a recipe to be playing for a national championship.” Smart indicated he’s not exactly sure what tone the CFP title game will take on, as his proud Georgia defense has been shredded the past two outings. “It’s hard to play quality defense anymore because I know we try really hard here, and I know they do at TCU as well,” Smart said. “It seems like tackling becomes worse as the season goes on and there’s more scoring. I don’t know why that is.”