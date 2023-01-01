Georgia pulls off dramatic 42-41 comeback victory over Ohio State in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal

ATLANTA — Georgia football staged a comeback for the ages, rallying from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State 42-41. Quarterback Stetson Bennett drove the Bulldogs down the field for the game-winning score in the final 2 1/2 minutes, finding A.D. Mitchell in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left. Bennett finished 23-of-34 passing for 398 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception.

The Bulldogs (14-0) will play TCU (13-1) in the CFP Championship Game in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Mitchell’s TD catch capped a 5-play, 72-yard TD pass that took 1:42 off the clock and gave Georgia only its second lead of the game. The Bulldogs lead briefly, 24-21, in the second quarter before Ohio State marched down the field and scored to take a 28-24 lead into intermission.

The Buckeyes had one final shot after Bennett’s heroics but Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal right around the time the clock struck midnight. Stroud had led his team down the field to the Georgia 31-yard line, but Georgia’s defense dropped Dallan Hayden for a 1-yard loss on first down and forced incompletions on second and third down. Stroud finished 23-of-34 for 348 yards with 4 touchdowns, his collegiate career likely over as he’s projected as a Top 10 NFL draft pick.

Ohio State appeared to have the game in hand leading 38-24 with the game moving into the fourth quarter. That’s when Brock Bowers took a short pass from Bennett and converted on a fourth-and-6 to the Ohio State 7. What proved to be a pivotal -- and controversial -- review granted UGA a first down after the play was originally marked short, and Jack Podlesny hit a 31-yard field goal to cut the lead to 38-27 with 10:14 left. The Georgia defense held firm on the ensuing series, and then Kirby Smart saved the day by alertly calling a timeout before the Buckeyes executed what would have been a fake punt at the 8:58 mark. Ohio State ended up punting, and on the first play of Georgia’s possession, Arian Smith ran wide open behind the defense and reeled in a 76-yard TD pass. A 2-point conversion pass from Bennett to Ladd McConkey cut the lead to 38-35 with 8:41 remaining. The Buckeyes answered with a 48-yard field from Noah Ruggles to extend their lead to 41-35. It wasn’t enough, and Georgia proved resilient once more, the story of the Bulldogs’ season continuing into the new year.