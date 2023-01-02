Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh accepts Senior Bowl invite, quietly having historically good season

The versatile Georgia tailback has carried the Bulldogs’ offense through much of the second half of the season in helping to lead his team to the CFP Championship Game.

ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh’s “Blueprint” for future NFL success will go through Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl this year.

McIntosh went for more than 100 total yards from scrimmage (126) for the third time in the last four games despite suffering chills and flu-like symptoms less than 24 hours before the Bulldogs put their season on the line against the Buckeyes.

McIntosh allowed himself only a quick celebration after the win on Saturday night, however, displaying his leadership skills with his message for teammates and the media.

“The job isn’t done, I’m happy we came out victorious, but we didn’t play our best game,” McIntosh said. “We have to go to L.A. and start stronger, we have to work on the little things and get back to the drawing board. The job’s not done, that’s all.”

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com , McClatchy Tribune

McIntosh caught two passes on the game-winning drive, reminiscent of his three receptions in the Bulldogs’ last-minute win over Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in this same building two years before.

“We’ve been through this moment before, we’ve been through adversity, and we fought back strong,” McIntosh said. “I’m proud to see our guys not giving up, cramping out there, some guys injured. It was next man up mentality.”

McIntosh did express some frustration with himself after his 52-yard run, as he burst up the middle and was out-racing the Ohio State defense to the end zone when he stumbled while looking over his shoulder.