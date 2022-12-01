LSU’s Jayden Daniels cleared, QB Showdown on tap for SEC Championship Game

ATHENS — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia after suffering a sprained ankle last Saturday. “He’s going to be good,” Tigers coach Brian Kelly said during a Thursday afternoon SEC Championship Game zoom press conference. “He’s had a good week of practice, and he’ll play for us on Saturday.”

LSU plays No. 1-ranked Georgia at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a game pitting two experienced quarterbacks against one another. RELATED: Brian Kelly sizes up “lethal” Georgia tight ends Tennessee coach Josh Heupel suggested both quarterbacks will be challenged by aggressive defensive fronts.

“There are subtleties in what they do as far as scheme, (but) they both match people out on the perimeter and are willing to play some form of man-type coverage,” Heupel said, “and both do a good job of applying pressure on the quarterback.” RELATED: Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC title game foe LSU Daniels ranks first among Power 5 quarterbacks with 824 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing (on 174 attempts),

“Extremely athletic, smooth, great release,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said, asked about Daniels. “He’s quick and he’s fast. There’s a difference. He’s both.” There have been reports Daniels has been in a protective boot at times this week, however, so he may not be at 100 percent where his mobility is concerned. Bennett has not had any reported injuries since a mild shoulder issue in October, though he has been seen on the sideline in recent games rotating his arm between series in an apparent effort to stay loose. Kelly indicated he has been impressed with Bennett. “The confidence on film in terms of what he exudes is amazing,” Kelly said. “I think he’s, like, 26-3 as a starter. He’s in full command of the offense, full command.” Here’s a look at how Daniels and Bennett rank in the SEC in statistical categories: Passing efficiency

Stetson Bennett 5th, 150.68 Jayden Daniels 7th, 143,82 QB rushing yards Jayden Daniels 1st, 824 yards Stetson Bennett 8th,190 yards Passing yards per completion Stetson Bennett 7th, 12.81 yards Jayden Daniels 12th, 10.78 yards Passing yards per game