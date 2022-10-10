Kirby Smart provides injury updates on Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter and others ahead of Vanderbilt
Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on a few key Bulldogs coming out of Saturday’s game against Auburn.
Smart clarified some comments he gave to the CBS broadcast crew on Stetson Bennett. The quarterback did tell reporters he was slightly banged up coming out of the Missouri game.
“Stetson has been good,” Smart said. “He’s been dinged up after the Missouri game. His shoulder was bothering him but there hasn’t been a lot of limitation there.”
Georgia running back Kendall Milton left Saturday’s game with a groin injury. The Bulldogs were also without Jalen Carter and Smael Mondon on Saturday.
Smart was unsure of the status of those three when asked on Monday, but he remains hopeful that all three will be able to play this Saturday against Vanderbilt.
“Jalen, we’ll find out,” Smart said. “Everyday he’s rehabbing. Smael was close to being able to go in the game. We’re hopeful he’s able to go this week. The same with Kendall.”
Without Milton, Georgia leaned on Branson Robinson and Daijun Edwards to carry the load on Saturday. The two combined for 191 yards on 24 carries while finding the end zone four times.
The linebacker position saw neither Mondon or Trezmen Marshall play against Auburn. Mondon had been dealing with an ankle injury while Marshall had a knee injury. Rian Davis earned his first career start in place of the injured linebackers, with Xavian Sorey taking on more snaps alongside Jamon Dumas-Johnson.
“I was really proud of the guys that stepped up there,” Smart said on Saturday. “Sorey got significant playing time today for the first time not on third down. Rian Davis had to step up and play because we’ve got some dinged-up guys.”
Related: Jamon Dumas-Johnson does it all for Georgia football in win over Auburn: ‘I tip my cap to him’
Carter missed the game against Auburn with an MCL injury. The star defensive tackle first picked up the injury against Missouri.
Without Carter, Georgia leaned heavily on Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue, Bear Alexander and Warren Brinson on the inside of the defensive line. Georgia did not record a sack against Auburn but limited Auburn’s offense to just a single touchdown.
The Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt into Sanford Stadium this week, with the game set for 3:30 p.m. ET. After the game against Vanderbilt, Georgia gets a much-needed off week as it rests up for a November stretch that includes games against No. 6 Tennessee, No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 22 Kentucky.
Georgia football injury report
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, questionable)
- Chaz Chambliss (hamstring, questionable)
- Kendall Milton (groin, questionable)
- Adonai Mitchell (thumb/ankle, questionable)
- Earnest Greene (undisclosed)
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections
- Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn
- Social media reacts to Georgia football win over Auburn: ‘Ah, well, it wasn’t perfect, so I’m going to be miserable’
- Georgia favored to blast Vanderbilt, ignite air attack against worst Power 5 pass defense
- Georgia football regains top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7
- Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 7 rankings
- ‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart: No apologies for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism
- WATCH: Stetson Bennett shakes off rough start, gets back to having fun in 42-10 win
- Georgia football defenders laugh off Auburn ‘demolish’ comments: ‘I found it funny’