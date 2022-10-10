Kirby Smart provides injury updates on Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter and others ahead of Vanderbilt

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on a few key Bulldogs coming out of Saturday’s game against Auburn. Smart clarified some comments he gave to the CBS broadcast crew on Stetson Bennett. The quarterback did tell reporters he was slightly banged up coming out of the Missouri game. “Stetson has been good,” Smart said. “He’s been dinged up after the Missouri game. His shoulder was bothering him but there hasn’t been a lot of limitation there.”

Georgia running back Kendall Milton left Saturday’s game with a groin injury. The Bulldogs were also without Jalen Carter and Smael Mondon on Saturday. Smart was unsure of the status of those three when asked on Monday, but he remains hopeful that all three will be able to play this Saturday against Vanderbilt. “Jalen, we’ll find out,” Smart said. “Everyday he’s rehabbing. Smael was close to being able to go in the game. We’re hopeful he’s able to go this week. The same with Kendall.”