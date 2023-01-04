TCU scouting report from Michigan vantage point: A warning for the Georgia football team

ATHENS -- Remember all that talk about how Michigan was going to steamroll TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal? It only made sense when one considered how dominant the Wolverines appeared to be throughout most of the season, and even more recently, blowing through Ohio State in Columbus by a 45-23 count and then dominating Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game. This Michigan team, with a more mobile quarterback in J.J. McCarthy and the two-time Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, was said to be much better than the one Georgia beat convincingly in the Orange Bowl by a 34-11 count last season.

The Wolverines players said they wanted another shot at Georgia this year, because it was what fueled their hard work in the offseason and made them realize where the bar was set. Instead, TCU pulled off a stunning upset, 51-45, and so here we are with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs preparing to face the Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the CFP Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Stetson Bennett was once again at his best and worst in the same contest, saying after the game he played “30 minutes of bad football.” Bennett’s mistakes cost Georgia 14 points: • an interception at the UGA 30 that OSU converted into a TD (7 points) • an ill-fated lateral at the OSU 3 that moved the ball back to the 13 leading to a field goal (3 points) instead of the points awarded for a TD and extra point (4 points), • taking a sack that moved the ball back from the Ohio State 29 that led to a 52-yard field goal miss (3 points) And yet, there was Bennett in the fourth quarter, throwing for a CFP record 190 yards on 10-of-12 passing including the game-winner with 54 seconds left to A.D. Mitchell

Coach Kirby Smart sternly said after the game Bennett would have to play within the offense and play better for UGA to win the championship, and yet, the head coach clearly loves the 25-year-old Georgia folk hero as much as anyone. Bennett vowed on Tuesday to “clean up” what went wrong, and most believe if he does that -- and matches his sterling performances against Oregon, Tennessee and LSU, Georgia should cover the 14-point spread the game opened with. But first, a look back at the TCU-Michigan game with DawgNation friend and MLive star reporter Aaron McMann, who covers the Wolverines for the award-winning, state-wide Michigan media outlet: 1. What was the biggest takeaway or surprise for you from the TCU-Michigan game? Aaron: Frankly, it was the number of uncharacteristic mistakes Michigan made in the first half. They ran a double-reverse on fourth-and-goal at the 2 that TCU was prepared for, fumbled early in the second quarter along the goal line, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a couple of passes intercepted and returned for a touchdown. It seemed like the Horned Frogs were always at the right place at the right time and threw Michigan off its game plan during the early going, which resulted in a 21-6 halftime hole. 2. C.J. Stroud was effective throwing against Georgia before the Harrison injury and showed mobility. How would you compare TCU’s Max Duggan to Stroud? Aaron: Similar, but Duggan seems to have a bit more mobility than Stroud (and a green light to go). He reminds me of Tim Tebow when he was at Florida; that gamer who’s willing to put it all on the line for his team, whether that’s through the air or on the ground.