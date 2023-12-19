clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
BREAKING: 5-star Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola formally flips to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep is about 5-star QB Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska.
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: The Ryan Puglisi stories DawgNation needs to know that …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star Elite 11 QB commitment Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and No. 134 overall prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
Why the toughest news in Georgia football recruiting this year hits harder …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a story that was so very hard to hear about. And even harder to witness in person. Yet somehow 5-star junior DL commitment Justus Terry and …
Jeff Sentell
Bo Walker: Junior RB commit explodes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has a chronicle of the dominant performance from Georgia junior RB commit Bo Walker in the GHSA Class 3A state title game on Wednesday afternoon at …
Jeff Sentell
Brett Thorson has the best reaction to Carson Beck electing to return …

Connor Riley
What comes next for Georgia quarterback room after Carson Beck …

Connor Riley
BREAKING: 5-star Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola formally flips …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia on verge of adding key players to future, striking back in …

Mike Griffith
Carson Beck announces he will return to Georgia football for senior …

Connor Riley
