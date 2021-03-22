Georgia sports roundup: Softball, men’s tennis win in thrilling fashion

Georgia softball waited until the very end to find a way to win its first SEC series of the season against No. 16 Missouri. After the Tigers rallied to score four runs in the top of the seventh inning, Sarah Mosley scored the winning run thanks to an errant throw home to give the No. 19 Bulldogs an 8-7 win.

Mosley reached an error by the Missouri shortstop. After a Sydney Chambley double advanced Mosley to third, freshman Jayda Kearney was able to put the ball in play to allow Mosley to cross home.

“What I think really helped us pull this one out today and get to out of the series was just the team synergy, the team fight together, they band together and fight,” Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “Again, I’m just really proud of the girls because when we get punched, we have to punch back. We just have to keep playing, get back up and keep playing. It’s all about the response and the rebound.”

The Bulldogs dropped the first game of the series 6-1 against Missouri. The bats came alive for Georgia over the weekend, as the Bulldogs scored 14 runs in Saturday’s win over the Tigers.

Georgia is now 21-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday in Oxford, Miss., for a three-game series against the Rebels. Georgia’s game against Georgia Southern has been postponed.

Wednesday’s home game against Georgia Southern has been postponed. Both teams are working toward a make-up date. The Dawgs return to action at Ole Miss this weekend. #Team25 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/JU7FEcC2uG — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) March 22, 2021

Men’s Tennis rallies to beat Central Florida

The No. 17 Georgia men’s tennis team this weekend was able to pull out a big non-conference win over No. 21 UCF. After coming up just short in a comeback against No. 13 Wake Forest on Friday, the Bulldogs came from behind to win 4-2 on Sunday.

Junior Phillip Henning scored the deciding point for Georgia but it was by no means easy. Henning dropped the first set 6-2 and trailed 5-2 in the second set. But Henning won three straight games before taking the second set in a tiebreaker. He then powered through to win the third set, and thus, match 6-1.

“Just a tremendous effort by our team,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “Honestly, if I was betting man, I wouldn’t have bet much that we had a shot at it. To say that our backs were against the wall would be an understatement. I’m really, really proud of our guys for how they fought and how they kept believing.”

𝕀ℂ𝕐𝕄𝕀⬇️ Your #17 Bulldogs defeated #21 UCF, 4-2, at home yesterday afternoon! ℙℍ𝕀𝕃𝕀ℙ ℍ𝔼ℕℕ𝕀ℕ𝔾 rallied in the third set to clinch the win for Georgia!#GoDawgs | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/RFijkaLrtQ — Georgia Tennis (@UGAtennis) March 22, 2021

Georgia won the doubles point on Sunday before picking up wins on courts No. 1, 2 and 5. The Bulldogs are now 9-5 on the season.

The men’s and women’s teams return to action this weekend, with the men hosting Kentucky and Vanderbilt in Athens on Friday and Sunday. The women’s team, which was off this weekend, will visit Kentucky on Friday and Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Georgia baseball drops series to Tennessee

After winning on Saturday thanks to a walk-off, the Georgia Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize against No. 10 Tennessee on Sunday, as the Volunteers won 4-1. Tennessee took the series following an 11-6 win on Friday.

The Bulldogs were without head coach Scott Sticklin this weekend, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A timetable for his return has not yet been established.

Georgia is now 14-5 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play. The Bulldogs take on Kennesaw State on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 5:02 p.m. Georgia’s next SEC series is a visit to College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

More Georgia sports stories from around DawgNation