Jaiden Fields hits three home runs for UGA softball

Jaiden Fields, the sister of former UGA quarterback Justin Fields, hit three home runs for the Bulldogs softball team on Saturday.

Fields, who is a redshirt sophomore, blasted her first career home run in the win against UAB, entering the game as a pinch-hitter. In the second game, Fields ripped two homers in the win over Mercer, including a grand slam. She finished the day with eight RBI in two games.

“It was awesome — Jaiden Fields was outstanding today,” UGA coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “She’s been having some really good days in practice. She was unbelievable after classes yesterday afternoon. She was unreal.

“Today when she got her opportunity, she was just awesome. Eight RBI in a day, what a fantastic day. To get up there and just get her swing off, really proud of her for doing what she does all the time in practice. It was a great day for her.”

Fields and her older bother both starred in their respective sports at Harrison High School in the Atlanta area, and decided to attend the same college together in an emotional family decision. While Justin later transferred from UGA to Ohio State, the younger Fields remained with the Bulldogs and has developed into one of the program’s most promising players.

The UGA softball team (13-2) is ranked No. 19 in the nation and has won 10 straight games.