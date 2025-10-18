It may be almost Halloween when the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels on Oct.18, but, at the Colquitt family tailgate, it’s looking a little more like Christmas.

The Colquitts are this week’s DawgNation Tailgate of the Week sponsored by Kroger.

The Colquitts have been tailgating at Bulldog Park for 10 years, but normally Angie Colquitt isn’t dressed like the Grinch. Today, Angie — in a head-to-toe green fur suit that she happened to already own — joined a golf cart parade with others dressed like Cindy Lou Who and Max. The group loves a theme even if it doesn’t have anything to do with the game on the field.

Friday evening, the women of the group celebrated with a “Moo Moos and Margaritas” theme while the kids sported Halloween costumes and participated in a trick-or-treat also hosted by the Park.

It was all fun and games prior to kickoff, but the Colquitts will be fully tuned into the Dawgs by game time.