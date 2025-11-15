Those who say everything is bigger in Texas have never tailgated at the Big Dawg Barn.

While the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in one of the biggest games of the weekend, the Big Dawg Barn in Bulldog Park is the DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger.

The Meade, Wade, Montgomery and Lynch families host more than 100 people every week in the two-story structure they’ve branded the Big Dawg Barn.

What began as a few friends tailgating together in the Intramural Fields parking lot, has transformed into an operation that requires planning starting on Monday and every gadget, appliance or convenience a tailgater could ever want.

This week, in anticipation of the contest against the Longhorns, Randy Meade brought in a massive meat smoker called “The Megalodon” in order to feed the masses.

While the Barn may have many bells and whistles, the core of the tailgate still centers around family, God and football. Jerseys with the names of tailgaters who have passed (including of two dogs) hang in the rafters and a pre-meal prayer quiets the otherwise raucous crowd.

But, when the prayers are over, Larry King calls the Dawgs to really get the day started.