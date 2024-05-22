ATHENS — The road to the SEC championship goes through Tuscaloosa, even if Nick Saban is no longer standing guard.

Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN personality Greg McElroy reminded everyone of that on a recent Always College Football ESPN podcast.

McElroy said he gives new Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer a 75 percent chance of winning a national championship while Alabama’s head coach.

“He takes over at a place that has 18 national championships claimed, (and) the last one was a few years back, it was in 2020,” McElroy said.

“But he immediately steps into a roster that is deeper and probably more complete than the roster he had at Washington.”

McElroy concedes Alabama might not have the weapons the Huskies did last season — QB Michael Penix Jr. and WR Rome Odunze were the No. 8 and No. 9 overall picks in the draft — and Tide receiver Isaiah Bond transferred to Texas.

But, the former Alabama QB noted, Alabama has more defensive weapons than last year’s national runner-up Washington team, and they are “drastically better at multiple spots” on that side of the football.

“I’m putting the percentage chance that he’ll win a natty at Alabama at 75 percent,” McElroy concluded.

McElroy offered up DeBoer’s 2-0 record versus Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and 3-0 mark against Dan Lanning as evidence of his coaching ability.

“I also think the resources (DeBoer) has access to, and the players that are in his own back yard, and the culture and the established program that he takes over,” McElroy said, “I believe Kalen DeBoer will win the national championship at Alabama, and I don’t think it’s going to take very long.”

McElroy points out DeBoer is 12-2 against Top 25 teams in the two seasons he spent as head coach at Fresno State and the past two at Washington.

Here’s a look at DeBoer’s games as a head coach against ranked teams:

2021 Fresno State

Lost, 24-31 to Oregon

Won, 40-37 at UCLA

Won, 30-20 at San Diego State

2022 Washington

Won, 39-28 vs. Michigan State

Won, 24-21 vs. Oregon State

Won, 37-34 at Oregon

Won, 27-20 vs. Texas

2023

Won, 36-33 vs. Oregon

Won, 52-42 at Southern Cal

Won, 35-28 vs. Utah

Won, 22-20 at Oregon State

Won, 34-31 vs. Oregon

Won, 37-31 vs. Texas

Lost, 34-13 vs. Michigan